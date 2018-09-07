Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Qsjmfu5u6osmlyd9vudm
Michigan defeated WMU, 34-10, the last time the two met in 2011.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I suspect the Wolverines to play as though their hair is on fire, and that doesn't bode well for the Broncos"
— Alan Gerould of BroncoBlitz.com, discussing this Saturday's WMU/U-M game.

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Previewing the WMU Matchup With a Bronco Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Keys to the Game: Western Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Times/TV Networks Unveiled for 2018-19 Schedule

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Ticket Sales Reach Highest Levels in 18 Years

• Alan Gerould and Jarritt Orlando, BroncoBlitz: Five Questions From Behind Enemy Lines — Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}