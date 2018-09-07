The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Five questions from behind enemy lines- Michigan with @AustinFox42 https://t.co/dUG7VFi62R— Jarritt Orlando (@jarritt_orlando) September 6, 2018
No, Bo wasn’t talking about last week - he was commenting on how the 〽️🏈 Team played against Notre Dame in 1982.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 7, 2018
He figured things out back then - @CoachJim4UM will as well! GO BLUE!! 〽️🏈💪@ShemyScout @jimbrandstatter @JohnKryk pic.twitter.com/vtAdjBO8en
BACK HO〽️E in two days. 🤙#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3t4Ma4j2on— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 6, 2018
Michigan has already sold 10,775 season tix in its 12,707-seat Crisler Center - representing 85% of the building capacity! 😳— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) September 6, 2018
Ticket packs & group tix on sale now; single-game tix Oct. 2https://t.co/yLgVqLKVki #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JaYJEUcZLX
.@MaizeRageUM is bringing it for the 2018-19 season! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hHsS3w06Ry— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 6, 2018
Tip off times are set for the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: https://t.co/uLcSiHGTeu— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 6, 2018
Immerse yourself in all things Michigan Stadium next weekend with a documentary about the Big House on Friday, the SMU game on Saturday, and a behind-the-scenes tour on Sunday. Register now: https://t.co/RDLQgcyibG pic.twitter.com/kEKNrcNCkZ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 6, 2018
Official Visit Begins Tomorrow〽️... #NoTalking— Jalen D. Wilson (@thejalenwilson) September 6, 2018
Going home saturday 〽️— Tyrece Woods (@espnrece) September 6, 2018
🎥 Newcomer Spotlight Q&A: The Goalies— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 6, 2018
Getting to know @GoalieMann31 and @JackLeavy7.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/N37PuX0vgM
Michigan Hockey Newcomer Spotlight: The Goalies— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 6, 2018
READ | https://t.co/r1V19C8IqB#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SHTnqO4XNt
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Previewing the WMU Matchup With a Bronco Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Keys to the Game: Western Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Times/TV Networks Unveiled for 2018-19 Schedule
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Ticket Sales Reach Highest Levels in 18 Years
• Alan Gerould and Jarritt Orlando, BroncoBlitz: Five Questions From Behind Enemy Lines — Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook