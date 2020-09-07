The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 7
Tweets of the day
When you can do this, I’d say you are unblockable. That’s why Mike Hammerstein and that 1985 Michigan Defense were so good. If you can’t exchange the ball from center to QB, I’d say your offense is in for a long day!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 6, 2020
I see you @JimScarcelli !
GO BLUE!! 〽️🏈💪 pic.twitter.com/Gl6kdu3pvS
Frankie Collins is gonna be a problem in the Big Ten❕#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8c8jqBfcJo— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 6, 2020
🏀 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) September 7, 2020
20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST.
U of 〽️ichigan is something special!!— Marlin Klein (@_marlin_1709) September 6, 2020
One of Michigan’s top 2021 targets will trim his list to three in the coming days. https://t.co/pNPmSuH2Mr— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) September 6, 2020
appreciate the in state love from @FBCoachDBrown @Coach_Gattis and @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AWcI7XCvNx— stokioo🗣 (@ChristionStokes) September 6, 2020
Finished "Execute your plan".— Craig Roh (@craigroh) September 6, 2020
Planning is great, but if you can't quickly organize your plan pre-snap and execute post snap your planning and film study is useless. pic.twitter.com/1o0krrCa75
1 week!!! pic.twitter.com/NbDIkb6XzA— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 6, 2020
The “firewood” is in the “turtle.” Over. No, really, it is.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 6, 2020
Goodbye Up North.
So long, summer. pic.twitter.com/tKxW2ltNoj
.@umichhockey will have at least one former player in this years Stanley Cup Finals. @CoachPearsonUM is very happy about that! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XuSGULDdZb— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) September 6, 2020
As the conference finals begin tonight, @CoachPearsonUM talks about #ProBlue vying for Lord Stanley's Cup#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/UlTUhz2jmf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 6, 2020
Tonight is Game 1 of the Western Conference final featuring Andrew Cogliano, Jon Merrill and Max Pacioretty!#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/NCxwgXwBjg— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 6, 2020
New England is booked! 🤝@Louiehansen20 @guyjr11 @caseyphinney @tylermartin5bbn @Joenel_33@kechaun1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 6, 2020
Maybe some others 😁
Homemade Garlic Knots in the pizza oven tonight 🤤#ChefMatty pic.twitter.com/N9czebzmJ2— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 6, 2020
Michigan offers five-star 2022 DT Walter Nolen #GoBlue https://t.co/u9yE7ZrwD2— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 6, 2020
It's a workout as classic and formidable as the program that created it. The Michigan men descended on historic Ferry Field to do a true "Michigan" workout, complete with tempo loops around the Big House.#StillWeRun #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X5YSzGyATp— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 6, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Complete List of Wolverines who Made 53-man NFL Rosters
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: ER Doctor Chris Hutchinson Talks Schlissel, why it's Safe to Play
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Road Thoughts; big Week for 2022 Targets
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: JJ McCarthy Proves Elite Status; Recruits Take Golf Trip
• Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Walks With Players, Parents to Protest Big Ten's Decision to Postpone Season
