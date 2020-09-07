"Just for the sake of the kids and their progression as athletes, we want to see some football. We know it will be as safe as they can possibly make it. Jim has done a great job and I have nothing but the utmost confidence in his ability to keep it safe. Our athletes are safer playing than they are going to parties on campus. Coach Harbaugh has been great throughout this and has assembled a great team. He’s been nothing but supportive. When he heard this was going on, he reached out to us first. We text back and forth, and he was like ‘Tell me exactly what’s going on. I’ll be there and I’ll bring [my dad] Jack.’ Everyone knows he wants to play and that the kids want to play. We just need the president [Mark Schlissel] to make the decision, and let’s go.”

— ER Physician Chris Hutchinson, father of U-M junior DE Aidan Hutchinson