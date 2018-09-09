Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
U-M racked up 451 yards of total offense yesterday.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Shea played really well. He made some big-time plays. A couple of his throws were out of the pocket and on a dead run."
— Jim Harbaugh after the game, discussing how much Shea Patterson impressed him.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football in a 49-3 win Over Western Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 49, WMU 3: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Postgame Video: Jim Harbaugh on win Over WMU

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Players Speak After 49-3 Victory

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Something Well Past Nothing

