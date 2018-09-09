The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 9
Tweets of the day
HAIL!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/J7cQKiTLbj— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 8, 2018
HAIL TO THE VICTORS!!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2018
Michigan wins!!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iIbMvX6yNa
We are now 1-0 with blue end zones at The Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/daebH293hc— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2018
〽️🔵#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/far4DHiPAb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 9, 2018
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Karan! #GoBlue 〽️🎉 pic.twitter.com/GxKMM4tc1B— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2018
Student section just unrolled a huge banner in honor of Bo’s famous quote, The Team. The Team. The Team. #GoBlue #MichiganFootball #ILoveDetroit #michiganwolverines pic.twitter.com/y1jGoOpOvF— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 8, 2018
THE TEAM X3! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/blTGco1ggg— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) September 9, 2018
That's more like it! 😏 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2YItXvaZig— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 8, 2018
Earlier today the flyover was conducted by the “Red Devils” of the 107th Fighter Squadron flying two A-10C Warthogs from the 127th Wing based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Special thanks to Major Simpson and Major Bagby! pic.twitter.com/R0U5foCXsF— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 8, 2018
Brothers.🤟🏾〽️ pic.twitter.com/srmKmfLdup— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) September 9, 2018
September 8, 2018
How about a like for the birthday boy? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0lVb51C8XU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2018
Shifty. @Kidnplay_abc123 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Yy31tTaPkm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2018
Karan Higdon had himself a day today in limited action against Western Michigan pic.twitter.com/NnJCwAgQbX— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 9, 2018
Riding a 12-game reception streak, Sean McKeon's TD is his first of the year and the fourth of his career. It's also the first passing touchdown for Shea Patterson as a Wolverine. #GoBlue— Chad Shepard (@UMShep) September 8, 2018
Rashan Gary gets the opponent's attention, and then some. #tripleblocked pic.twitter.com/2lYQsQu8Rw— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) September 8, 2018
Mama we made it.. #616 pic.twitter.com/UMYCuu5Mdx— Luke Buckman (@LukeBuckman) September 8, 2018
Jalen got to meet Jude! Great day! Future Wolverine!! #morethanbasketball Goooo blue! 〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/Ei5kmCeDxe— Lisa Wilson (@lisawilson3434) September 8, 2018
On Saturday, Brenda Tracy's mission grew even more, as she was the Wolverines’ honorary captain before 110,814 fans. https://t.co/A0RHfQCaJw— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) September 9, 2018
EVERY TIME I walk down that tunnel and enter The Big House I get chills! Nothing like playing in front of 110,000+ fans! #OnToTheNextOne #Winningest #GoBlue— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) September 8, 2018
Ann Arbor, Michigan... #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/j7ayzLPF5m— jaylen ellis 4 (@J4ylenellis) September 8, 2018
My dude! @FBCoachDBrown pic.twitter.com/99eVT3xptT— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 9, 2018
Officer Upton, Nike and @coobles321 are ready for @UMichFootball! #BeTheIMPACT #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bJEXPnnHFF— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) September 8, 2018
Everybody get up! It's Go Blue time! I'm passing Mott Hospital and I see the big house! Who's got it better than us? NOBODY! pic.twitter.com/L6sJkxrAoU— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 8, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Football in a 49-3 win Over Western Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan 49, WMU 3: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Postgame Video: Jim Harbaugh on win Over WMU
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Players Speak After 49-3 Victory
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Something Well Past Nothing
---
