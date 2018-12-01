The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 1
Tweets of the Day:
📹 preview for tomorrow's Big Ten opener against Purdue! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MyWmnoBVLn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2018
Coach Beilein about the older guys stepping up to help grow the team ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Dwd3xUsNHk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2018
Coach Beilein on taking on Purdue to open the Big Ten season ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/H20nzYztVa— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2018
🎥: Michigan 84, North Carolina 67— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
We LOVED the ENERGY on Wednesday night. Let's keep it up vs. Purdue!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gcgiHirsSt
STILL DANCING! 💃 pic.twitter.com/5Sy8duVB6U— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 30, 2018
Michigan will play Pittsburgh tomorrow at 7pm. #GoBlue https://t.co/LMxTjLVfA0— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 1, 2018
We’ve got some great halftime entertainment in store for Saturday as The Amazing Sladek will be at Crisler! pic.twitter.com/l8ZJ5wiy4U— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 30, 2018
Final from East Lansing. We'll look to even the weekend series tomorrow night at Yost. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wfnfPvmJb3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 1, 2018
Gearing up for another road game on Sunday at No. 22 Marquette: https://t.co/xImzpvgvh5 #goblue #roadwarriors— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 30, 2018
.@nicolemunger10 is up to 138 career triples, tying her with Jessica Minnfield for 7th all-time in Michigan history. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Taw66rRojA— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 30, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis-In The Trenches With Doug Skene
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Purdue Preview
- Austin Fox, How U-M Has Fared In Bowls Following Its Most Recent 10-Win Regular Seasons
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 4-Star QB Michael Alaimo Is A Name To Watch
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Why Michigan basketball looks so dominant right now
---
