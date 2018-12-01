Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-01 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 1

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Zldtlcyuhdzkpcq8q2tj
Michigan starts Big Ten play against Purdue Saturday.
AP Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"They’re a great team coached by a great coach. We just have to be ready to play.”"
— Jon Teske on Purdue

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis-In The Trenches With Doug Skene

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Purdue Preview

- Austin Fox, How U-M Has Fared In Bowls Following Its Most Recent 10-Win Regular Seasons

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 4-Star QB Michael Alaimo Is A Name To Watch

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Why Michigan basketball looks so dominant right now

