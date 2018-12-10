The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 10
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
.@Chase_Winovich was named MVP (voted on by his teammates) at our 2018 Awards Show this afternoon.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
FULL DETAILS » https://t.co/36a5Jhh3FJ#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iwCynuEU51
The Offensive Player of the Year: Shea Patterson!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
Congrats, @SheaPatterson_1!
NOMINEES:
▪️ Karan Higdon
▪️ Shea Patterson
▪️ Donovan Peoples-Jones
▪️ Zach Gentry
▪️ Sean McKeon#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KEE3EckDUp
The Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
Congrats, @_Dbush11!
NOMINEES:
▪️ Chase Winovich
▪️ Devin Bush#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/85cWr2gPbV
The Special Teams Players of the Year: Will Hart and Joe Hewlett!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
Congrats, @will_hart_4 and @jhewlett7!
NOMINEES:
▪️ Will Hart
▪️ Donovan Peoples-Jones
▪️ Joe Hewlett
▪️ Jordan Glasgow
▪️ Ben Mason#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tnaJaNByJA
The Rookie of the Year: Ronnie Bell (OFF), Aidan Hutchinson (DEF) and Jake Moody (ST)!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
NOMINEES:
▪️ Ronnie Bell
▪️ Aidan Hutchinson
▪️ Jake Moody#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vgVMY1Dn2R
Our Coach of the Year: @FBCoachDBrown! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/whyZvXTkCU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
Our Employee of the Year: @CoachBenHerbert! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jIBsEyYpiD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2018
Thanks to our incredible seniors.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
Forever part of the Michigan Football family. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NbQkldusRc
What a night to celebrate Michigan Football. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/N72vCRzS0W— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
A Michigan Man#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/52LfR5Brfn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 10, 2018
Winning #B1G in the opener. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5oVGzE0yK6— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 9, 2018
No. 6 @umichwrestling gets their first Big Ten victory of the season as they beat Indiana 32-7.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 9, 2018
Both Malik & Myles Amine earned teach falls today as they outscored their opponents a combined 37-1.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lzYvIylfYK
🎶 🎶 @umichband #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VukgzrrY0w— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 9, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Warde Manuel Says Harbaugh Will Retire At U-M
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Patterson Unsure On Return, Will Play Dec. 29
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Highlights from the 2018 Awards Show
- Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Makes It Clear He's Staying At Michigan, Per ESPN's Schefter
- Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Wojo: Harbaugh slams brakes on NFL rumors, 'big plans' are at Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook