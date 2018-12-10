Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 10

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

" But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Warde Manuel Says Harbaugh Will Retire At U-M

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Patterson Unsure On Return, Will Play Dec. 29

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Highlights from the 2018 Awards Show

- Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh Makes It Clear He's Staying At Michigan, Per ESPN's Schefter

- Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Wojo: Harbaugh slams brakes on NFL rumors, 'big plans' are at Michigan

---

