The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 2
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 76, Purdue 57.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
The Wolverines improve to 8-0 (their best start in 6 years), behind 21 points from Jordan Poole.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ChNarFnzzF
Michigan basketball is 1⃣-0⃣ in Big Ten Conference play after its win over Purdue!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/uCWFnTMblk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
LET'S. KEEP. DANCING! pic.twitter.com/WFgxGTnpUd— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 2, 2018
MICHIGAN WINS!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 2, 2018
SWEET 16 BOUND!! pic.twitter.com/H7DHJq69j7
.@CoachPearsonUM after tonight’s 1-1 final against MSU#GoBlue https://t.co/oUcUSd9mmJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 2, 2018
8-0— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
1-0#GoBlue | #HTTV pic.twitter.com/yAHaSloTeb
Sophomore Jordan Poole paced the Wolverines with his second career 20-point game, netting 21 and going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/WLSKZXuaL9— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
Junior @JonTeske tied a career-best, scoring 17 on the afternoon and adding eight rebounds and one block to his stats!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/o7KppGNBBW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
Freshman @_iggy_braz was 1-of-4 to reach double digit scoring against Purdue, scoring 12 on the night and making two 3-pointers!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZbNbqvJWBv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 recorded his seventh game of the season with 5-or-more helpers, dishing out seven assists and also scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MnEz2JbYyn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 1, 2018
Full highlights of today's B1G win over Purdue!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/98M0OWhEvR— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2018
THANK YOU 〽️ NATION!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2018
✌️ HUGE games
✌️ HUGE crowds
✌️ HUGE wins over RANKED foes
What an atmosphere at #CrislerLIVE
👏 Let's Keep It Going! 👏#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CnPbeV2g5k
This energy from our @MaizeRageUM over this past week has been fantastic Thanks to every student for rooting for us. We hear you ! Hope you are having fun ! pic.twitter.com/77WIYykWyf— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) December 2, 2018
Be sure to grab your morning ☕ & tune into @wxyzdetroit at 10:30 am for the 📺 premiere of the Inside Michigan Basketball Show.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2018
Join @JohnBeilein, @KBA_GoBlue & @ShepMatt & the rest of the crew to take a look back at the week of 〽️🏀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/THR2Sp0xZt
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Another Day, Another Blowout Win
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Offense Heats Up
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Thrash Purdue, 76-57
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Eric Gray Decommits From U-M
- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: How Jon Teske became so big for Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook