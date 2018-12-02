Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 2

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Nplnt311kuvxlygsunbi
Michigan is 8-0 so far this season.
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Your defense can be the one contains. As long as we can keep embracing that, we can really have success."
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Another Day, Another Blowout Win

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Offense Heats Up

- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Thrash Purdue, 76-57

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Eric Gray Decommits From U-M

- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: How Jon Teske became so big for Michigan

---

