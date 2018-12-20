The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 20
Tweets of the Day:
ICYMI: Michigan Adds Big Ten's Top Recruiting Class During Early Signing Period 🔥🔥— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
The 2019 Class has 4⃣ Gatorade Players of the Year!
DETAILS » https://t.co/xogaCgTICV#GoBlue #NSD19
Who’s got it better than me. The Future is Bright 👊〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/uqWdHlnA21— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 19, 2018
Official😁😁〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/7nxSbVXV6L— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) December 19, 2018
OFFICIALLY A MICHIGAN MAN! #GoBlue https://t.co/OIvynwITyO— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) December 19, 2018
#GoBlue 🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/W4CAYgb0Wz— Cornelius Johnson (@CorneliusNation) December 19, 2018
December 19, 2018
It’s official!! It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine〽️〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j9awsNOanm— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) December 19, 2018
The Squad. 〽️#GoBlue | #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/eb5WjDa84N— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 19, 2018
Pen to paper 🖊📝 https://t.co/ys9kxCb3u1— George Johnson 7️⃣ (@john7_g) December 19, 2018
Happy Holidays from Michigan Athletics!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 19, 2018
Can you name all the fun references in this video? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sNKdCjonHK
Headlines
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jim Harbaugh Loves His Class
• Austin Fox, The Stats You Need To Know Surrounding Michigan's 2019 Signing Class
• Josh Helmholdt, Michigan flips five-star Dax Hill back from Alabama
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football, Signing Day: Letter Of Intent Tracker
• Austin Fox, Devin Bush Will Forego Senior Season And Enter The NFL Draft
• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: More Hills To Climb
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day Superlatives
---
