{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 20

Five-star safety Daxton Hill flipped back to Michigan on National Signing Day.
Daxton Hill

Tweets of the Day: 

"It's a group of players that really wants to be great for Michigan and also for themselves. They're not afraid of work"
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jim Harbaugh Loves His Class

• Austin Fox, The Stats You Need To Know Surrounding Michigan's 2019 Signing Class

• Josh Helmholdt, Michigan flips five-star Dax Hill back from Alabama

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football, Signing Day: Letter Of Intent Tracker

• Austin Fox, Devin Bush Will Forego Senior Season And Enter The NFL Draft

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: More Hills To Climb

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day Superlatives

---

