The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 22
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
December 21, 2018
.@_iggy_braz is one of four freshmen to be named to the 2018-19 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2018
Complete Release ➡️https://t.co/hUp64321j6#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JmeXOxJPH1
❗️COMMITTED❗️〽️ pic.twitter.com/HNw1XMMmQr— JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) December 21, 2018
Get all you need to know about tomorrow's contest against Air Force right here ⤵️https://t.co/fvilArycaO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2018
First career double-double for @DejaChurchXo as Michigan wins its fourth straight! #goblue pic.twitter.com/NFqO75tpQl— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 21, 2018
Check out the highlights from today's 76-35 win over Southern to conclude non-conference play! #goblue pic.twitter.com/nED0SZt8V3— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 21, 2018
Full postgame report from today's 76-35 win over Southern to put a bow on the non-conference season! #goblue pic.twitter.com/IyV00ADFDh— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 22, 2018
.@halthome30 was back in action, going for 16 points and six boards in 19 minutes. #goblue pic.twitter.com/gRUucXwfk6— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 21, 2018
Happy Holidays from 〽️🏀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2018
🎅🏻 Secret Santa ✔️
🎅🏻 Best Sweater Contest ✔️
🎅🏻 🎶 Christmas Carols ✔️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7A4LcQJx3t
HO〽️E #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jiH4EP1Dvi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 21, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Returning For Senior Year
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Raves About Daxton Hill
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Experts Break Down 2019 Class
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: JD Johnson Talks Commitment To U-M
• Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News: Shea Patterson will return to Michigan: 'It's going to be fun'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook