The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 22

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"I just thought to myself there’s no way in hell I’m leaving this place on that note. Regardless of a draft grade, whatever the case may be, I would never end my career with an opportunity to come back with a loss to that team"
— Shea Patterson on returning after loss to Ohio State

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Returning For Senior Year

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Raves About Daxton Hill

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Experts Break Down 2019 Class

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: JD Johnson Talks Commitment To U-M

• Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News: Shea Patterson will return to Michigan: 'It's going to be fun'

---

