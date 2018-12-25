The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 25
Tweets of the Day:
Continuing to move ⬆️! The Wolverines come in at No. 2 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll this week!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LxzIg7iCJV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 24, 2018
The Wolverines arrived to the stadium today for an initial practice ahead of Saturday’s big tilt vs. Florida.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 25, 2018
Get the low-down from our first session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 👇#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/i4E0qIQnYh
The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today. #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/FJp6IiTn2F— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 24, 2018
A little fun for the guys. #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/KcF8w5hR8X— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 25, 2018
Game Night with @UMichFootball 🎮#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/fvdGxQJz3A— #CFAPeachBowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 25, 2018
David Long impressed in coverage (once again) this season pic.twitter.com/f32PXE6MP0— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 24, 2018
How about Mr. Miracle?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 24, 2018
A film enjoyed best with the entire family: Jordan Poole swishes a 32-foot Christmas Miracle as time expires to beat Houston in Wichita during the NCAA Tourney. @umichbball #GoBlue | #CollegeHolidayFlicks pic.twitter.com/Pnd9NIZEZG
You become the best by outworking others, constantly honing your craft.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 24, 2018
Christmas Eve is no exception.
2014 @B1GMBBall POY @NStauskas11 knows all about it. pic.twitter.com/snehRkczDY
U-M will be making its first appearance in the @CFAPeachBowl on Saturday -- the 12th different bowl game that Michigan has played in all-time.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 24, 2018
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/HiJig6V016#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/Oh0fhJx9Qa
The Wolverines were fired up for our first practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium! #CFAPeachBowl #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/QgwMic51UW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 24, 2018
The @dallascowboys clinched the NFC East title for the second time in the last three years on Sunday. @TheSupremeTaco made five tackles including one for loss and @JourdanJD was fourth on the team with seven tackles.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 24, 2018
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/1e7tWs1uG0#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8iWKE3B2aA
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Turner Shining, Long & Hill Playing, McDaniels Permanent
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Surge To No. 2 In AP Poll
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst - JD Johnson A Complete Quarterback
• Austin Fox, U-M's Scoring Defense Among Nation's Best; FG Percentage Takes Slight Dip
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - JD Johnson To U-M
---
