{{ timeAgo('2018-12-25 07:00:00 -0600') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 25

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Christian Turner has been tearing it up all Christmas camp. I'm really excited to see him out there"
— Jon Runyan Jr.

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Turner Shining, Long & Hill Playing, McDaniels Permanent

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Surge To No. 2 In AP Poll

Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst - JD Johnson A Complete Quarterback

• Austin Fox, U-M's Scoring Defense Among Nation's Best; FG Percentage Takes Slight Dip

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - JD Johnson To U-M

{{ article.author_name }}