The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 28
Tweets of the Day:
We had the privilege of visiting the Ebenezer Baptist Church this evening, learning about civil rights activism, leadership, and how we can all improve our communities through action.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2018
A powerful experience and important discussion. 🙏 #CFAPeachBowl #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GDsBesdllE
The Day Before The Day Before #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/AMgYobGl77— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 27, 2018
The TEAM is motivated to win this game for the senior’s sake.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2018
Let’s finish on a high note and ball out. #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/8VR6ljFYiK
#OTD, in 1968: Bo Schembechler was named head coach of @UMichFootball.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 27, 2018
Bo led Michigan to 13 Big Ten championships and 17 top-10 finishes in his 21-year tenure. He retired in 1989 as the winningest coach in Michigan history with a 194-48-5 record in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BzMK81GLz6
A little downtime at the hotel.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 27, 2018
What would you want to play!?#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/xvjq1zPxvH
〽️〽️〽️〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VdLhIox4ff— Kenny Allen (@Kenny__Allen) December 27, 2018
Looking forward to seeing the @UMichFootball boys out there on Saturday! Let's finish this season strong! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cT4bkW08SG— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) December 27, 2018
We have one more chance to run out of the tunnel together.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/E2hZvdQaGo#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/ePbunvsAzJ
We are officially 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙩 for our game against Northwestern on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Can't wait to see a sold out Crisler for the ninth straight game this season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qnPKWfnWcv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 27, 2018
2 more days until we are walking back through the tunnel and onto the court to take on Binghamton for the final game of 2018!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/hQlj2bOpLZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 27, 2018
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown On OSU Game – ‘Man Up, Move On’
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Florida With A Gator Insider
• Chris Balas, Chase Winovich Will Have Postgame Surgery, Gentry Flirts With The NFL
• Andrew Hussey, Season Wraps For All Michigan Wolverines Football Commits/Signees
• Austin Fox, Pep Hamilton On U-M's Motivation, Getting Rid Of 'Bad Taste In Our Mouths'
