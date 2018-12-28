Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 28

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
AP Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"“You really had an outstanding year and a terrible week, so … the key is not to let it linger. "
— Don Brown

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown On OSU Game – ‘Man Up, Move On’

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Florida With A Gator Insider

• Chris Balas, Chase Winovich Will Have Postgame Surgery, Gentry Flirts With The NFL

• Andrew Hussey, Season Wraps For All Michigan Wolverines Football Commits/Signees

• Austin Fox, Pep Hamilton On U-M's Motivation, Getting Rid Of 'Bad Taste In Our Mouths'

---

