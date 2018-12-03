The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 3
Tweets of the Day:
It’s official.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 2, 2018
We’ll see you in Atlanta for the @CFAPeachBowl! #GoBlue 🍑 pic.twitter.com/6f4Meei3rl
The Wolverines land at No. 7 in the latest @CFBPlayoff rankings.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 2, 2018
Our bowl destination will be announced shortly. Where do you want to go!? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LBcIfo2Dx1
The Wolverines will be making their first appearance in the @CFAPeachBowl and this will be the 15th time that Michigan faces an SEC school in a bowl game.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 2, 2018
FULL INFO » https://t.co/5wMkbKxIwU #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BOFKvo9NjM
Strap 'em up!@UMichFootball tickets for the @CFAPeachBowl will go on-sale Monday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m.— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) December 2, 2018
🎟️ » https://t.co/yvh2MFpmxm #GoBlue 🍑 pic.twitter.com/sOtvHpHaVS
Congrats, @D_FUNCH! This is awesome. #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/oZxmBplFR2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 2, 2018
So excited for our players and this staff! A great opportunity to get Win #11 against a great opponent! Can’t wait to see the ATL covered in Maize & Blue!! #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ https://t.co/LQWxVIjVLD— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) December 2, 2018
Epic. #TB1K #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/QQ0gmk5Wbt— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 2, 2018
When you wake up in the morning and realize you beat two ranked teams this week, are 8-0 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten play!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JpzXAxunh1— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2018
Very cool news today from the @iaaforg— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) December 2, 2018
Our own Ferry Field has been named as an inaugural location for an IAAF World Athletics Heritage Plaque to honor Jesse Owens' legendary four-world-record day at the 1935 @bigten Championships
STORY: https://t.co/pcO8QwclYl#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CUYBGMBOdv
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Harbaugh Discusses Florida & The Peach Bowl, Reveals Rashan Gary Won't Play
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football To Face Florida In The Peach Bowl
- Austin Fox, U-M Receivers Coach Jim McElwain To Take Central Michigan Job
- The Wolverine Staff, SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Hoops and Recruiting
- Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan to play Florida in the Peach Bowl
---
