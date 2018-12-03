Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 3

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Michigan will face Dan Mullen and Florida in the Peach Bowl.
Kim Klement - USA TODAY SPORTS

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I’ve always looked at Florida as one of the top teams in college football. They have a lot of talent and are well-coached, based on the few times I caught them on TV this year"
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, Harbaugh Discusses Florida & The Peach Bowl, Reveals Rashan Gary Won't Play

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football To Face Florida In The Peach Bowl

- Austin Fox, U-M Receivers Coach Jim McElwain To Take Central Michigan Job

- The Wolverine Staff, SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Hoops and Recruiting

- Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan to play Florida in the Peach Bowl

---

