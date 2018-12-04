The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 4
Tweets of the Day:
After taking wins over ✌️ ranked opponents last week, the Wolverines continue to move ⬆️ in the rankings!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/78OdGaxNM8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2018
After averaging 19.5 points in wins over North Carolina and Purdue, @umichbball's Jordan Poole picks up his first Player of the Week honor. pic.twitter.com/VUzc97SVjk— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 3, 2018
Take a look at these numbers that earned Jordan Poole Big Ten Player of the Week:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2018
19.5 points
76.9% from 3-point range (10-for-13)
63.6% from the field
18 points vs. No .11 UNC
21 points vs. No. 19 Purdue
5.0 rebounds
2.5 steals #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qCjpzFA9yi
@_iggy_braz started off the week with a career-high 24 points to help power @umichbball to a win over #11 North Carolina.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 3, 2018
He ended it it by nabbing his first ever Freshman of the Week honor. pic.twitter.com/MXtud40JbX
Freshman @_iggy_braz notched Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after posting these stats— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2018
last week:
18.0 points
65% shooting from the field
24 points vs. No. 11 UNC
12 points vs. No. 19 Purdue
3 straight 20-point games
3.5 rebounds
1.5 assists #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Va8vK8sjFe
"Every team in the Big Ten is tough, especially when you go on the road. You have to be ready and you have to give it your all."#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iksZxp3VMZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 4, 2018
First three-pointer of your career? Check. pic.twitter.com/jfCqoeqG8w— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 2, 2018
December 3, 2018
Devin Bush is most looking forward to playing against The 🐐 (Tom Brady) in the NFL one day.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2018
You can learn more about @_Dbush11 in this Q&A with @usatodaysports: https://t.co/vvX7gSSpZo#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hS21nkFVqd
Getting ready to roll from Charlotte!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/u8ai8XQuHu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2018
Check out @JKDGolf ... Officially introduced as the head coach for the women’s international team for the @ArnoldPalmerCup at the coaches convention!— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) December 3, 2018
Can’t wait for June! #GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/IIB5F1XPzN
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Continues To Preach Team Success
- Austin Fox, Jordan Poole And Ignas Brazdeikis Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ben Bredeson On Ohio State Loss
- Austin Fox, 'Defense & Intensity' Will Be On Full Display Once Again Tomorrow Night
- Tullly Corcoran, The Big Lead: Hold Up, Is Michigan Actually The Best College Basketball Team In The Country?
---
