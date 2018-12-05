The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 5
Tweets of the Day:
Wolverines win and are 9⃣-0⃣ on the season with the B1G win over Northwestern!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/088fvO1y6y— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 dished out 5 assists to notch the 8th time this season he has had 5-or-more helpers!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ogEQ9M4BXD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
Freshman @_iggy_braz earned the fourth 20-point game of his career with 23 on the night#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/HAzmEBcULH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
Junior @JonTeske notched the fourth double-digit rebounding effort of his career and second of the season with 10 boards on the night.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JfMVqXnQvK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
The Big Ten's decision to play league games in early December has been a massive success. Amazing competition a month into the season. Conference will be a gauntlet.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 4, 2018
It's EARLY early, but we have a feeling this will go down as one of the best @B1GMBBall games of the year.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2018
No. 5 @umichbball survived a great effort from Northwestern to remain undefeated, and you can get full highlights here: pic.twitter.com/Ly3DFNt90W
〽️🔒⬇️🅳#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jCAVvsnZFF— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
We're headed to Provo, Utah this weekend for our seventh NCAA Sweet 16 appearance! First serve vs. Texas on Friday at 4pm ET.— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 4, 2018
DETAILS » https://t.co/eOAGVBA41K pic.twitter.com/ZH75O1I7Jp
We are with the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame induction for @CharlesWoodson!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 5, 2018
Congrats, No. 2!!#GoBlue #HOF pic.twitter.com/fgrwGvygX6
As you know, we are Atlanta Bound for the @CFAPeachBowl.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2018
"We’re here now and we’re going to work towards this WIN." - @Tkinnel_2
Hear from more of the guys about their thoughts on the game. 👇
⁰#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/io5MQDmTbD
🎁 NEW: HOLIDAY PACK 🎁— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) December 4, 2018
Our Holiday Pack includes one ticket ($25) to both of these @umichbball home games!
Binghamton (Dec. 30) ✔️
Penn State (Jan. 3) ✔️
🎟️ » https://t.co/RZ52IJurwX#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BcraT1xmu6
Wolverines have faced four AP Top 25 teams in eight games, getting a win over then-No. 21 Missouri at the Gulf Coast Showcase. U-M's RPI and SOS are both 20, the latter leading the #B1G. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ozsf4hFiex— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 4, 2018
Congratulations to our THREE @AVCAVolleyball All-Region honorees!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 4, 2018
INFO » https://t.co/E9pXE79HXA #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Dedo85HV5b
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Hold Off Wildcats, 62-60
- Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Harbaugh, Michigan Winners with Meyer's Retirement
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football: Josh Metellus Says U-M Will Learn From OSU Loss
- Austin Fox, How All Former Michigan Wolverines Performed During Week 13 Of The NFL
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Ryan Day hire gives Jim Harbaugh opportunity, but more pressure
