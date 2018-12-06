The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 6
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
Congrats to @CharlesWoodson, now inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame!! #GoBlue 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z5FrlBXOm5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 5, 2018
The Wolverines picked up a key B1G road victory last night against Northwestern that ended in a huge dunk from Poole and a stop on the defensive end!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
Check out the highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/c8Lsy5WsaE
.@umichbball won one of the most entertaining games of the year last night to move to 9-0.@BTNJonCrispin joined @TheAndyKatz's B1G Basketball Podcast to discuss how Michigan's success has aligned with expectations.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2018
Download/subscribe 👉 https://t.co/yUz0u1qJqV pic.twitter.com/1GYGjNDQR9
Congratulations to @CharlesWoodson on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 6, 2018
The @UMichFootball star is a champion on and off the field: pic.twitter.com/uKM2iTmdga
This Saturday -- please bring a toy to our game against South Carolina for the children at @MottChildren!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CxvNk9Jbcx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
Don't forget to bring a toy this Saturday to the game against South Carolina at noon!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rmyu8whkrn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 5, 2018
We are TWO WEEKS from the Early Signing Period.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 5, 2018
Who's coming to MICHIGAN? 〽️🏈#GoBlue | #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/cQDkNXDTwf
Congratulation to our 1⃣2⃣4⃣ student-athletes named to the Fall 2018 Academic All-Big Ten teams!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 5, 2018
MORE » https://t.co/iY8HTijOi7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tAYTurlrjd
Tomorrow is 60s night at Crisler and we want to see you there! $6 for a hot dog, ticket and drink; free youth admission! Tip is 7 p.m. vs. LIU Brooklyn. #goblue pic.twitter.com/ikmpyq81ZA— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 5, 2018
It’s 60s night tomorrow at Crisler when we host LIU Brooklyn and we want to see you there! https://t.co/o99baz2mku #goblue pic.twitter.com/0MgbdshRut— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 5, 2018
First practice in Utah ✔️ pic.twitter.com/FBorKgKDzk— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 5, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Chase Winovich Joins Karan Higdon In Accepting Senior Bowl Invitation
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Inside The Offensive Numbers
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-Bush Big Ten's AP Defensive Player Of The Year
- Austin Fox, Season In Review: The Five Most Impactful Plays Of Michigan's 2018 Campaign
- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic.com: What makes Michigan go? Everything, including the unexpected
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook