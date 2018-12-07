The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 7
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
A variety of All-America teams will now be announced in the coming days…— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 7, 2018
Check out the details on the Walter Camp All-America team, just announced.
INFO » https://t.co/Sia2QRIvK4#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0cpVhkGcol
We are proud of @Chase_Winovich and Karan Higdon -- both have accepted invites to the upcoming @seniorbowl! #GoBlue ➡️➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/sxUduuzz8S— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 6, 2018
Feels good to be home and back in that win column! #goblue pic.twitter.com/h91ac5MA7k— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 7, 2018
After nearly three weeks away from Ann Arbor, @umichwbball exploded for a 45-point victory over @LIUwbb!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 7, 2018
Wolverines head coach Kim Barnes Arico caught up with Student U to discuss the win!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gom6dvmcRL
Hey Fans! We will host our Military Appreciation Game this Friday and encourage fans to share photos of their loved ones that are serving or have served using #MGoTroops to have the photo appear on the video board. Fans that served are encouraged to wear their military hats. pic.twitter.com/syjvQ6NOGz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 6, 2018
First career double-double for @nazhillmon, setting career highs with 24 points and 10 boards. 10-11 from the floor. #goblue pic.twitter.com/de7vXRVCNH— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 7, 2018
.@halthome30 was in double figures tonight, going for 11 points and six boards in just 13 minutes. #goblue pic.twitter.com/R13v5VDLNS— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 7, 2018
.@kaylayvette__ had eight points and two boards in 14 minutes off the bench. #goblue pic.twitter.com/mHUO3NEKwz— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 7, 2018
.@emilykiser_ turned in six points and three boards in 12 minutes off the bench. #goblue pic.twitter.com/izIW9goxbZ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 7, 2018
.@Hoopster_30 went for 10 points, six boards and four steals in 16 minutes of action off the bench. #goblue pic.twitter.com/VYGe8tbSDy— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 7, 2018
We strive to build champions out of our student-athletes with every opportunity.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 6, 2018
Earlier this year a group of six student-athletes visited Vietnam for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Check out their experiences with this video. 👇#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan | #TBT pic.twitter.com/vggPmvvGua
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Thursday Thoughts: Is Brazdeikis One & Done, And Does Patterson Return?
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Rashan Gary's Draft Prospects
- Austin Fox, Season In Review: The Best Performances By Each Offensive Position Group
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: The Effect Of Urban Meyer's Retirement
- Ricky O’Donnell, SBNation.com: How Michigan basketball built another national title contender on its own terms
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook