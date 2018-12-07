Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 7

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"He’s really unique with what he can do on the football field because of his athleticism. For such a big guy, he’s going to put up ridiculous numbers at the combine"
— Dane Brugler, the Athletic's NFL Draft analyst, on Rashan Gary

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Thursday Thoughts: Is Brazdeikis One & Done, And Does Patterson Return?

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Rashan Gary's Draft Prospects

- Austin Fox, Season In Review: The Best Performances By Each Offensive Position Group

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: The Effect Of Urban Meyer's Retirement

- Ricky O’Donnell, SBNation.com: How Michigan basketball built another national title contender on its own terms

