The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 8
Tweets of the Day:
Call stands. Match point, Texas. https://t.co/0ZLbu5fj6W— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 7, 2018
You heard it here first! Tomorrow's game against South Carolina is SOLD OUT‼️#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/q8j7EOCxkT— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 7, 2018
A look at the top plays from @umichhockey's victory over Minnesota on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/lX7GHFb8LE— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 8, 2018
We fought hard 'til the very end, and we are so proud of this team.— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 7, 2018
Thank you to our fans for another great season. #GoBlue forever. pic.twitter.com/NhfYBdE47j
Michigan secures the extra B1G point during 3v3 OT! Looking forward to a rematch tomorrow night.#GoBlue #MGoTroops pic.twitter.com/xpxzqiP6mv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 8, 2018
CHARLES WOODSON #Heisman— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) December 7, 2018
It was all 🌹 for @CharlesWoodson as he led @UMichFootball to a national 🏆 & won the @HeismanTrophy in 1997 〽️#GoBlue | #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/IHVj2Prrbo
U-M makes improvements towards zero waste efforts in Michigan Stadium during 2018 football season. 🚫— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 7, 2018
LEARN MORE » https://t.co/GVqHCAgDjr#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6XFn16Hf0x
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Zavier Simpson On Shooting Struggles, Facing Adversity At Northwestern
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: South Carolina Preview
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2020 4-Star Still High On U-M
- Andrew Hussey, Devin Bush and Chase Winovich Named To Walter Camp All-America Teams
- John U. Bacon, Special to The Detroit News: Bacon: Peach Bowl actually a sweet spot for Michigan
---
