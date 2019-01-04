The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 4
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 68, Penn State 55.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
The Wolverines have now defeated the Nittany Lions in each of the last eight contests. Jordan Poole led the Wolverines with 17 points, while @_iggy_braz recorded his first career double-double.#GoBlue🏀〽️ pic.twitter.com/ElfvNFOXvs
14 for 14 this season.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 4, 2019
28 out of the last 29 overall.
We're enjoying this @umichbball ride: pic.twitter.com/DrwC8yl7jv
14-0.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 4, 2019
💪💪 @_iggy_braz pic.twitter.com/wg6H9YfC0J
Complete photo gallery from tonight's win over Penn State— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
📸: https://t.co/NJS0PNGGHS pic.twitter.com/uobHNZpr7H
Freshman @_iggy_braz recorded his first career double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Brazdeikis also added one steal and one block to his stat line against Penn State#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/F9s2SJsweI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
Sophomore Jordan Poole led the Wolverines with 17 points, going 6-for-7 from the free throw line and recording his 10th game this season and 20th of his career with 10-or-more points.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/tqnyRc08OA— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
Senior @1CMatthews notched his 41st career double-digit scoring effort and the 9th of the season, netting 14 for the Wolverines against Penn State#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/duVMcrvuUd— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
All ✋ starters made a 3-pointer today during clutch points in the game to lead Michigan to a victory over Penn State #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UAglJd6qkY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
The Michigan defense forced Penn State into 18 turnovers, scoring 20 points off miscues.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/o3rMlZTC1R— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
FA〽️ILY #ThisIsMichigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q0sdvZ69HR— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 4, 2019
Kicking off 2019 in style. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C4ijZkdtVa— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 4, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines’ Win Follows A Familiar Script
• Austin Fox, 'We Play Like We Have Something To Prove Every Night' — Ignas Brazdeikis
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Practice Report, Day Three
• Austin Fox, Analyzing The Impact Of Michigan's Four Early NFL Departures
---
