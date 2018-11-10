The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 10
Tweets of the Day:
PLAYING FOR THE 'SHIP! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/G24IkHnIuV— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 9, 2018
On the road again.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 9, 2018
The defense is ready. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f3fiiSqqmH
WATCH: Marc Ybarra provided the offense from the spot, while the entire defense completely shut down Wisconsin's attack, sending us into Sunday's championship match with a 1-0 win on Friday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VVETEWKqUS— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 10, 2018
A first-half PK from Marc Ybarra and some stifling defense lifts us into Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 10, 2018
RECAP: https://t.co/4D9WeqSWYs#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ebjbxS4SMP
The Great Lakes Regional champion Wolverine women are heading back to the #ncaaXC Championships for the 17th year in a row! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IFpx4a65N3— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) November 9, 2018
ONTO THE NCAA QUARTERFINALS! #NCAAFH #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/65rpo1R4qv— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) November 9, 2018
Hail to the Victors! 〽#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B8TgafJEFL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2018
Getting it started right! #goblue pic.twitter.com/yoXvHuCQHL— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 10, 2018
Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico stopped by after the W to talk about @umichwbball's first game and her new recruits. See what expectations she has for her freshman class!#goblue pic.twitter.com/szzsPqlkI9— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 10, 2018
.@daniellerauchy, @trooks3396, @arielvyoung13 and @emilykiser_ each made their Michigan debuts tonight! #goblue pic.twitter.com/YVzhME1YjO— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 10, 2018
Juwann Bushell-Beatty has come a long way since his high school days in New Jersey. @CoachCPartridge coached him then and talked about his growth from 🏀 to 🏈! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zETcaVXeBG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 9, 2018
Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis is off to a fast start for @umichbball. Hear what the Freshman has to say heading into his second career game Saturday night at 7:30pm for the Maize & Blue v Holy Cross.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7Ap9qGZKOV— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) November 9, 2018
All you need to know about tomorrow night's match up with Holy Cross ⤵️https://t.co/dPWuB69aww— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 9, 2018
Can’t wait to see what @FBCoachDBrown has up his sleeve for tomorrow. #GoBlue 👑 pic.twitter.com/yLv0RjNANZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 9, 2018
The Wolverines are riding an eight-game win streak and are the only #B1G team with an unblemished conference record (6-0), coming off wins against No. 15 Wisconsin, at No. 24 Michigan State and No. 14 Penn State.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 9, 2018
GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/L9pcptMN9f#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DlWJ9TTzAD
Each week is a game week.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 10, 2018
⁰Each week is a statement week.
It’s almost go time. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i2BymHzJRj
.@EliJBrooks on working with @NunezAdrien this season as he adjusts to collegiate basketball:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PnDUoiPOvW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 9, 2018
.@_iggy_braz on his first experience playing in front of the crowd at Crisler and how it motivates him:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/kDpid4Kts8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 9, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football, The 3-2-1: Rutgers Week
- Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of This Weekend's Michigan/Rutgers Matchup
- Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Hoops & Recruiting Tidbits
-Andrew Hussey, The 'Unblockable' Josh Uche
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Ask Nick: Looking at Michigan's backup QBs and playoff scenarios
