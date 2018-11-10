The Wolverines are riding an eight-game win streak and are the only #B1G team with an unblemished conference record (6-0), coming off wins against No. 15 Wisconsin, at No. 24 Michigan State and No. 14 Penn State.



GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/L9pcptMN9f#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DlWJ9TTzAD