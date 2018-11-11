Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 11

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Slfphu55zkcqjylup8bz
Senior running back Karan Higdon went over 1,000 yards this season.
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"He made some throws that were just unbelievable, put in the right spot with the wind blowing and swirling."
— Jim Harbaugh on Shea Patterson

Headlines:

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: The QB's Quiet Vow Resounds

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7: Notes, Quotes & Observations

- Austin Fox , Recap: Michigan Wolverines Basketball 56, Holy Cross 37

- Chris Balas Michigan Wolverines Football Report Card: Grading A 42-7 Win Over Rutgers

- Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football continues dominance in race for College Football Playoff

---

