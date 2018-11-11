The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 11
Tweets of the Day:
NINE IN A ROW. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/OnWXirgObZ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 10, 2018
HIGHLIGHTS | Michigan picks up its ninth win of the season at Rutgers! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GiohFToUOY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2018
FINAL: Michigan 56, Holy Cross 37@1CMatthews nets 20 and @_iggy_braz scores 19 for the Wolverines! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Uerz8NhHiE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 11, 2018
The Michigan men are in! We're going to the #NCAAXC Championships next weekend! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JkJeOJOgUN— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) November 10, 2018
Check out the top highlights from tonight's 56-37 victory over Holy Cross!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TVahWPJ9Lw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 11, 2018
HAIL!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SfQBuvpFm7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2018
We held Rutgers under 14 points today. Through Sunday, go to participating @timhortons for a free Wolverine donut. Mention this offer to redeem. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d5rKOvLHYi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2018
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/u1zTZW2BKE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2018
Final from Yost. We'll settle for the weekend split. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q9jqy5LBqd— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 11, 2018
Notre Dame beats @umichhockey 6-2 Saturday night at Yost Arena to split the two game series. The teams will meet again January 5th at Notre Dame Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Uyv7JcagcJ— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) November 11, 2018
We fought til the very end, but sixth-ranked Nebraska takes the match, 3-1.— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 11, 2018
We’re back in action on Wednesday at Penn State. #GoBlue
Kate Fahey!!! @katefahey6 gets the 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over North Carolina’s Makenna Jones to advance to the #ITAFallNats championship match! #goblue pic.twitter.com/ctjPEtV1T1— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) November 10, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: The QB's Quiet Vow Resounds
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7: Notes, Quotes & Observations
- Austin Fox , Recap: Michigan Wolverines Basketball 56, Holy Cross 37
- Chris Balas Michigan Wolverines Football Report Card: Grading A 42-7 Win Over Rutgers
- Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football continues dominance in race for College Football Playoff
---
