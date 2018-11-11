NINE IN A ROW. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/OnWXirgObZ

HIGHLIGHTS | Michigan picks up its ninth win of the season at Rutgers! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GiohFToUOY

FINAL: Michigan 56, Holy Cross 37 @1CMatthews nets 20 and @_iggy_braz scores 19 for the Wolverines! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Uerz8NhHiE

The Michigan men are in! We're going to the #NCAAXC Championships next weekend! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JkJeOJOgUN

Check out the top highlights from tonight's 56-37 victory over Holy Cross! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TVahWPJ9Lw

We held Rutgers under 14 points today. Through Sunday, go to participating @timhortons for a free Wolverine donut. Mention this offer to redeem. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d5rKOvLHYi

Final from Yost. We'll settle for the weekend split. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q9jqy5LBqd

Notre Dame beats @umichhockey 6-2 Saturday night at Yost Arena to split the two game series. The teams will meet again January 5th at Notre Dame Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Uyv7JcagcJ

We fought til the very end, but sixth-ranked Nebraska takes the match, 3-1. We’re back in action on Wednesday at Penn State. #GoBlue

Kate Fahey!!! @katefahey6 gets the 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over North Carolina’s Makenna Jones to advance to the #ITAFallNats championship match! #goblue pic.twitter.com/ctjPEtV1T1

"He made some throws that were just unbelievable, put in the right spot with the wind blowing and swirling."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook