Steady at No. 4 ↔️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DtfbeQ8wHO

The National Team of the Week on offense for Week 11 https://t.co/ddMtjHtGKi pic.twitter.com/RJzGjN3rzc

We still have a few tickets remaining for Indiana. Make sure you're there for SENIOR DAY! GET YOURS NOW » https://t.co/W9YFZgM5iU #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ctrK8WMWkr

The Bormet Era starts with a win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Dpqlo0cuvU

Final from Westfield. We'll await our NCAA Tournament fate. The Selection Show is tomorrow at 1 PM (ET). #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AuI9yTrjsz

ICYMI: Go behind-the-scenes as Michigan wins in New Jersey. VISUAL RECAP » https://t.co/RvawRfLFfK #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7amDSOgljv

On to the next week. But first, a quick recap from last night in New Jersey. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/euad6vIwIC

How about some Victory Sunday high-fives!? #GoBlue 〽️✋ pic.twitter.com/w113VWUQ8z

How hyped were the guys after @Tavonn_ ’s first career INT!? #GoBlue #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/AuEmV0cRNb

"They just played physical defense and great offense"

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook