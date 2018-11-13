Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 13

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Senior running back Karan Higdon will place his last game in Michigan Stadium Saturday.

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Don is the best I’ve seen at this of any coach, either side of the ball or special teams, He can be standing on the field and know what happened, how a play hurt our defense or had a gain and then be able to fix it with a call, know exactly what needs to be fixed.”"
— Jim Harbaugh on Don Brown

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh Talks Don Brown, More

-Austin Fox, 'One Game At A Time' Remains The Message From The Michigan Players Today

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Sean McKeon Taking Pride In Blocking

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Talks Injuries, More Monday

- Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Black 'progressing'; Hill being evaluated while Solomon, Paye expected back for UM

---

