The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 13
Tweets of the Day:
With the first official @AP Poll of the 2018-19 season announced, the Wolverines are ranked No. 1⃣8⃣.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 12, 2018
Complete poll ➡️ https://t.co/PYVDMoO1rx#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/o65S5n2ZHR
Our thoughts & prayers are with @CarisLeVert tonight@JohnBeilein & the ENTIRE Michigan Basketball Family is with you. #GoBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 13, 2018
Your PLAYERS of the WEEK from Rutgers... thread. 👇— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 13, 2018
Starting with Offensive and Defensive POTW! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IA8yGYZQVO
Congrats to @halthome30 on being named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll after a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double! https://t.co/d2IDGzaV6n #goblue pic.twitter.com/4SOtMlqgA6— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 12, 2018
.@halthome30 was named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List for the player of the year award! #goblue pic.twitter.com/nq8lJvuWEm— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 12, 2018
.@jrglasgow23 brings home the Special Teams POTW award. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uRmz1jYfUv— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 13, 2018
Senior Day Vibes 🙌— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 12, 2018
See you all back at The Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yFW7E4W9fS
Michigan's highest-graded defensive players from their win over Rutgers on Saturday pic.twitter.com/DsagS7PxyM— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2018
This will be the 67th meeting between Michigan and Indiana. The Wolverines have a 57-9 advantage in the all-time series and are 38-7 in Ann Arbor against the Hoosiers (33-7 at Michigan Stadium).— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 12, 2018
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/m9sFyjrBhh#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JfJoBP07rG
💥💥 BIG HIT 💥💥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cZjwenAuek— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 13, 2018
IN! The Wolverines return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, and will host Princeton on Thursday at U-M Soccer Stadium! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Nq9hWJ62hb— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 12, 2018
UPDATE: Thursday's NCAA Tournament match with Princeton will begin at 7 PM. #GoBlue https://t.co/EO0ZdEbJGz— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 12, 2018
With @umichsoccer headed to the NCAA Tournament don't forget to vote for Robbie Mertz for the Senior CLASS Award!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2018
Voting end 1⃣ week from today!
VOTE » https://t.co/1JXYfEGfWa pic.twitter.com/9ld35NFcea
Fact: @UMichFootball is on a roll.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2018
Proof: Our latest Sights & Sounds, presented by @JaguarUSA. pic.twitter.com/UeFO74NKH2
Grateful to host @espnW Campus Conversation and @SarahSpain for a discussion designed to support, educate, and inspire female student-athletes. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Z2W0WPwDQf— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 13, 2018
First road game of the season calls for some new kicks from @Jumpman23 ... the 〽️🏀 version of Retro Jordan 9 boot & the 〽️ Jordan DNA!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 13, 2018
Not too shabby eh? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wcGoLDSaCo
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh Talks Don Brown, More
-Austin Fox, 'One Game At A Time' Remains The Message From The Michigan Players Today
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Sean McKeon Taking Pride In Blocking
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Talks Injuries, More Monday
- Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Black 'progressing'; Hill being evaluated while Solomon, Paye expected back for UM
---
