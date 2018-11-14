Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 14

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Jon Beilein hopes to beat Villanova Wednesday.
Per Kjeldsen
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Villanova is a very talented team, and they’ve lost a lot like we’ve lost a lot."
— Jon Beilein

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein Facing Unique Challenge With 2018 Squad

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Stays At No. 4 In Playoff Rankings

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Upon Further Review — Rutgers

- Drew Hallett, Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Winning Streak(s) on the Line

- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Inside the defensive mind of Michigan’s Luke Yaklich

