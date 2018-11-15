The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: No. 18 Michigan 73, No. 8 Villanova 46@1CMatthews leads the Wolverines with 19 points and @_iggy_braz adds 18#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/F9FtW5r0gD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 15, 2018
Catch all the best plays of tonight's huge win over No. 8 Villanova!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ebt5TDPSOJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 15, 2018
The Wolverines signed ✌️ for the incoming class in @thejalenwilson and @colebajema22!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 15, 2018
Get all the details on the newest Wolverines ➡️ https://t.co/srDWl5Gpdd#GoBlue #NewBlue #SigningDay 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/EbpsV706be
THIS JUST IN: Karan Higdon is listed as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Doak Walker Award, horning the nation’s best running back. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EFNv4tigVK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2018
THIS JUST IN: @_Dbush11 has been named a FINALIST for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the best defensive player in college football. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/atmCgLDEGB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2018
Another one for @_Dbush11! Bush was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2018
FULL DETAILS » https://t.co/9Txy9xSOPt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aPZrxRH89o
Love my brothers man ❤️〽️ pic.twitter.com/9bjVCSPMIT— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) November 15, 2018
Wino knows. 😎— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 15, 2018
(📷: @Chase_Winovich's Insta story) pic.twitter.com/MkF6PwwZaw
"I mean, they embarrassed (Villanova)."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 15, 2018
- @stephenbardo reacted to @umichbball's beatdown of the defending champs Wednesday night: pic.twitter.com/tWvHdiur9p
“Before the game, he’s relaxed and I’m in there going crazy!” 😂@TheAndyKatz caught up with @umichbball’s Charles Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis after the big W at Villanova. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/9nNeQZIRWE— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 15, 2018
The Dark Arts prevailed at the #GavittGames pic.twitter.com/6VVRMO40gi— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 15, 2018
Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait... pic.twitter.com/1gkdfjLYON— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 15, 2018
Michigan is the only school with perfect GSR marks in both men’s and women’s basketball.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 14, 2018
Well done, @umichbball x @umichwbball!! #GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/QpII4gKPw2
Michigan had 11 varsity programs with a 100% four-year GSR! Well done!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 14, 2018
DETAILS » https://t.co/7JyN1d3Z3Y#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ye1t7TECgZ
24 hours. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gSPzh26RxG— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 15, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Thrashes Villanova Start To Finish, Wins 73-46
- Ryan Tice Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7
-Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ed Warinner Happy With Growth Of O-Line
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Talks Targeting, LaVert Hill, More
- Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Villanova score: What the Wolverines did to the reigning national champions is the season's biggest shocker
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook