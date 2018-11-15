Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 15

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"We’re headed in the right direction. We keep getting better and better. I think we’ve grown a lot"
— Ed Warinner on the offensive line

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Thrashes Villanova Start To Finish, Wins 73-46

- Ryan Tice Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7

-Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Ed Warinner Happy With Growth Of O-Line

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Talks Targeting, LaVert Hill, More

- Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Villanova score: What the Wolverines did to the reigning national champions is the season's biggest shocker

---

