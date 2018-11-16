Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 16

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
AP Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Whatever the final score was, it wasn't that close."
— Jay Wright on Michigan

Headlines:  

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: IU Statistical Preview

- Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Indiana With A Hoosier Insider

- Chris Balas, News & Views: Breaking Down Ed O-Line Coach Ed Warinner's Comments

- Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball's Win Over Villanova

-Brandon Knapp, WolverineWire: What Indiana is Saying About This Week's Matchup

---

{{ article.author_name }}