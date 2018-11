Just to give you guys an update Berk is responding to all test and moving all extremities. He is en route to the Hospital where he will probably be diagnosed with a concussion. Thank you for all your support and prayers... I was joking about the tunnel btw πŸ€·πŸΎβ€β™‚οΈπŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎ #GodIsGood