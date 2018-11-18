Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 18

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Mhd7rcmlnovliqevywy4
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has lead U-M to a 10-1 record.
USA Today Sports Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Playoff mode, that’s our mindset right now,"
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan 31, Indiana 20: Notes, Quotes & Observations

- Austin Fox, Offense Notes: Shea Patterson His Usual Steady Self In U-M's Win Over IU

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: It's All On The Line For Jim Harbaugh's Crew

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Notebook: Jake Moody's Big Day

- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: An unlikely hero, scary injures and a needed outcome for Michigan vs. Indiana

