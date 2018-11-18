The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 18
Tweets of the Day:
TEN IN A ROW. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xkGQioVXQG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Highlights from Michigan's 31-20 victory over Indiana. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/QIyAuWTHHP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Undefeated in The Big House.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Thanks to YOU for providing an incredible atmosphere at HOME all year long. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FueUn8rtuE
Just to give you guys an update Berk is responding to all test and moving all extremities. He is en route to the Hospital where he will probably be diagnosed with a concussion. Thank you for all your support and prayers... I was joking about the tunnel btw 🤷🏾♂️🙌🏾🙌🏾 #GodIsGood— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) November 18, 2018
You ready, Columbus?!— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 18, 2018
Next up, it's rivalry week and we're headed to THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/MZJGvhVAhn
FINAL: No. 18 Michigan 84, George Washington 61@1CMatthews scores 25, Poole adds 22 and @Xaviersimpson3 records a double-double, while the team had 14 3-pointers!#HOFTipOff #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0qRPtP5Pzs— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 17, 2018
It's official! We're on the podium with a FOURTH-PLACE finish! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jaJMMq0mQ7— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) November 17, 2018
We had some special guests at the game and in the locker room today!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 17, 2018
Thanks to @jimmyking24 and Ray Jackson of the Michigan #FabFive for coming out!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Gf5UdceMMF
1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣ unanswered goals last night in the third for the comeback 😎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0bQsUAYLoh— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 17, 2018
RASHAN GARY. 🔒— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 18, 2018
Indiana challenged the Wolverines, but the @UMichFootball beast shuts it down late: pic.twitter.com/4x6aQDJa3a
One more time in the locker room! This never gets old. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kLvSEGN3eY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Today's game marked the 50th of @CoachJim4UM's tenure at Michigan.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
The Wolverines are 38-12 under Harbaugh and have posted at least 10 wins in three of his four seasons at the helm.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nCkgL9hliP
HAIL!#GoBlue | #HTTV pic.twitter.com/JHVxFbFW7n— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Here we come. 🔥#GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/4vPqpyStDN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
RIVALRY WIN ✔️ pic.twitter.com/eDYQrak8Ta— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 18, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan 31, Indiana 20: Notes, Quotes & Observations
- Austin Fox, Offense Notes: Shea Patterson His Usual Steady Self In U-M's Win Over IU
- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: It's All On The Line For Jim Harbaugh's Crew
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Notebook: Jake Moody's Big Day
- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: An unlikely hero, scary injures and a needed outcome for Michigan vs. Indiana
