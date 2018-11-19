Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 19

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lzsbiijzknxkclgwe7nx
Junior center Jon Teske helped Michigan beat Providence Sunday.
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"“Indiana came in here and gave us their very best shot and hopefully some lessons learned moving forward because there’s a lot of carry-over from what we so with Indiana offensively and what Ohio State’s going to try to do"
— Ryan Van Bergen

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Hammer Providence, Win Hall Of Fame Tip-Off

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. Indiana

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Stays at No. 4

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Podcast Highlights

- Ethan Sears, Special to Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball: Jon Teske's game, personality blossoming

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}