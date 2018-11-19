The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 19
Tweets of the Day:
ＣＨＡＭＰＩＯＮＳ 🏆@_iggy_braz scores 20 and Teske adds 17 in Wolverines victory!#HOFTipOff #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Yrt4AmhCkX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 18, 2018
↔️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RbP7z3MDYy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
#Champs 🏆#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/D3eRffiMKV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 18, 2018
No better way to raise a 🏆 than with our 〽️ fans! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/S3h2iXrPro— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 18, 2018
Watch the highlights of Michigan's 66-47 victory over Providence as they earned the championship trophy at the Naismith Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SuKGKdHFjV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 18, 2018
Jon Teske scored a career-best 17 points and made his first career 3-pointer against Providence!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UQCYLCGbhm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 18, 2018
.@1CMatthews and @Xaviersimpson3 were named to the All-Tournament team for their efforts!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qAtHJxqeev— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 18, 2018
A valiant performance from the boys in blue tonight, but the PK shootout doesn't go our way this time.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 19, 2018
U-M finishes its season with a 12-5-4 record. #GOBlue pic.twitter.com/Q6w0KqdneI
Wolverines win seven bouts, beat No. 6 Lehigh, 21-13, in home opener. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4t3aHvjEwl— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 19, 2018
Scoring breakdown of Michigan's seven-man rotation in this weekend's two games.— Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 18, 2018
Charles Matthews — 30
Jordan Poole — 26
Ignas Brazdeikis — 25
Zavier Simpson — 20
Jon Teske — 20
Isaiah Livers — 19
Eli Brooks — 8
No one took more than 18 shots.
Our defense was back at it yesterday 👀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QZeY3m17r1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Top offensive touches from the Big house yesterday ⤵️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGSDDvXBQG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Ethan Sears, Special to Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball: Jon Teske's game, personality blossoming
---
