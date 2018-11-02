Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 2

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Hmijgekpwv9bzaxe8z7h
Karan Higdon is poised for a big game against Penn State.
AP Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"The biggest thing is to play against another D-I program with similar bodies, although we were a little big bigger, and just go out and play somebody else"
— Jon Beilein on Michigan's exhibition game Friday

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Updates Team Ahead Of Exhibition

- Chris Balas, Andrew Hussey, Austin Fox, Staff Podcast

- Austin Fox, Michigan Football: Previewing Penn State With A Nittany Lion Insider

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Keys To The Game: Penn State

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football coaching staff's two different, effective approaches

