The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 20
Tweets of the Day:
Officially CO〽️〽️ITTED to Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Qfg37kQV0T— Jalen Perry (@JalenPerry03) November 19, 2018
The Wolverines move ⬆️ in the rankings to No. 9/8 after defeating No. 8 Villanova and winning the Naismith Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament last week!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OrVpcYDUrL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 19, 2018
💪💪 // @_Dbush11 has been named a FINALIST for the Butkus Award -- honoring the top linebacker in college football -- for the second straight year. #GoBlue » https://t.co/7IIuF2MqBw pic.twitter.com/WmqOGkoNFl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2018
A reporter asked @UMichFootball's Jim Harbaugh about playing at Ohio State. He had one clarification before giving his answer. pic.twitter.com/EomP9EcT07— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 19, 2018
The #B1G Special Teams Co-POTW... @jmoods13!! #GoBlue » https://t.co/rrnF6yYjH4 pic.twitter.com/iFv1ChHd1H— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2018
Wolverines get 20-point games from @halthome30 and @nazhillmon to move to 3-0 on the season! #goblue pic.twitter.com/tcvygogs0a— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 20, 2018
It’s the biggest game of the year.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2018
One of the greatest rivalries in sports.
It’s The Game. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/EBS8P21vAm
Our Players of the Week from the WIN over Indiana... 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l9sSTB5bfv— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2018
Any surprise who our SPECIAL TEAMS Player of the Week is!? Way to go, @jmoods13! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WjUIMBExrD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2018
💥 BOOM 💥 pic.twitter.com/GZ0U8DuGrP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2018
Not done 🤫#GoBlue— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) November 19, 2018
Watch highlights from @umichwrestling's take down of No. 6 Lehigh yesterday in their home opener! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dg9BNp1BWo— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 19, 2018
In the record books. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/SMmaMcEILc— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2018
Today, we remember the late Ron Johnson’s 347-yard day vs. Wisconsin. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mYfplKMfkp— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst — Jalen Perry Can Do It All
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Jim Harbaugh On OSU, Winovich
- Austin Fox, Defensive Stats Take A Hit, But U-M's Unit Still Ranks As Nation's Best
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Proves It’s Versatile and Dangerous
- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Karan Higdon guarantees win over Ohio State
---
