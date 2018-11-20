Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 20

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ogufnpclncexposi42u0
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson looks to beat Ohio State Saturday.
Per Kjeldsen
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We’re happy with the way the offense is playing. They’re working really hard and we have been working hard to put in a good plan for this game."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst — Jalen Perry Can Do It All

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Jim Harbaugh On OSU, Winovich

- Austin Fox, Defensive Stats Take A Hit, But U-M's Unit Still Ranks As Nation's Best

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Proves It’s Versatile and Dangerous

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Karan Higdon guarantees win over Ohio State

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}