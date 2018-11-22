The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 22
Tweets of the Day:
👍 // @CoachJim4UM has been selected as one of 18 semifinalists for the George Munger Head Coach of the Year Award!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2018
DETAILS » https://t.co/1vS5ygX7Ru#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KgOVnICiGP
🔥 #WallpaperWednesday 🔥#GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/bKEXgGGB1M— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2018
"I'm not going to guarantee anything, but I'm very confident we're going to go in there and play our best game." @_Dbush11.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 21, 2018
Watch the entire interview with the @UMichFootball LB. pic.twitter.com/9pKAvJ8qdM
What makes The Game so special?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2018
It’s just different. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/5nBEpEqZKy
Thanksgiving Eve victory! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oGVg6djFHg— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 22, 2018
Chiara Lommer @UMichWTennis) has seen her ranking on the tennis court rise this year due to the hard work she is putting in both on and off the court.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 22, 2018
SCHOLAR STORY » https://t.co/EEB40ukgyI#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D1ueWAWSeJ
Michigan basketball is thankful for ...#GoBlue 〽️🦃 pic.twitter.com/88OMnHJ9FC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 22, 2018
Thanks to @meijer for challenging us in the #10GallonChallenge.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 21, 2018
We’re happy to participate and donate to @FoodGatherers.
CHALLENGE: Make a difference in your local community! Share a photo/video of what you’re doing! We’ll choose a winner to get a 〽️ prize pack. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NxKsGjRFrg
Next stop, Florida! https://t.co/Eon50VZP0T #goblue— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 21, 2018
We are thankful for...#GoBlue 〽️🦃 pic.twitter.com/CAnCLY7CUG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 21, 2018
Are YOU ready for Saturday?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 21, 2018
Get your gear for THE GAME at @TheMDen.#GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/P75mQID87L
Wishing happy birthday to the one and only @DejaChurchXo! #goblue pic.twitter.com/bLRE0I4BEy— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 21, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Pep Hamilton Says Vote Brown & ‘Just Say No'
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Al Washington Talks Growing Up In Columbus
- Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Ohio State With A Buckeye Insider
- Chris Balas, Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football At Ohio State
- Ian Boyd, Football Study Hall: Harbaugh vs Meyer: Round IV
---
