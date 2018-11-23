This is why we play. 😤 #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/zK5HVEJ7Er

The Game means everything to @SheaPatterson_1 . He's ready. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/oksDkcGfgI

Can the Michigan offensive line live up to their billing as one of the nation's best in pass protection against Ohio State's formidable pass-rush? pic.twitter.com/0RmGKbgx2x

U-M has suffocated opposing quarterbacks to a tune of a 47.1 percent completion percentage (130-of-276) on the season and has allowed just 1.72 red zone opportunities per contest. Interactive digital guide to get ready for Saturday. » https://t.co/rg5JTKAhZC #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/nw8YBGl8TY

Karan Higdon and J.K. Dobbins will play a major role in The Game on Saturday https://t.co/wQ5UsXqVCR pic.twitter.com/d2VN6NkxuX

Happy Thanksgiving from the Maize and Blue! #GoBlue 〽️🦃 pic.twitter.com/sHRMJaQF6z

Two words: The Game. OK, three more words: Who you got? Let's preview @UMichFootball vs. @OhioStateFB . pic.twitter.com/C3By6fEBtl

Lavert Hill has allowed just 34.5% of passes thrown his way to be caught https://t.co/3z01JWO4Wz pic.twitter.com/bE2dsEACoM

#TBT : Drew Henson with the bootleg for the game-clinching touchdown in Columbus. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/iH3aPcS9dd

Ahead of Michigan-Ohio State, we look back at the time Charles Woodson took it to the house against the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/ACE3maWJU9

"But if 10-1 Michigan does what it’s supposed to do on Saturday and beats Ohio State, it will be time for a narrative correction."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook