{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 23

Charles Matthews looks to get U-M to 6-0 Friday.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"But if 10-1 Michigan does what it’s supposed to do on Saturday and beats Ohio State, it will be time for a narrative correction."
— USA Today's Dan Wolken on Michigan

Headlines:

- Ryan Tice, Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 31, Indiana 20

- Chris Balas, Michigan Football News And Views: Hamilton On Warinner, Patterson & More

- Brandon Brown, Commitment Impact: Amauri Pesek-Hickson To Michigan

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chattanooga Preview

- Dan Wolken, USA Today: If Michigan beats Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh is national coach of the year


