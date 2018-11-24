The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 24
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: No. 9 Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55@_iggy_braz leads U-M with 20 pts -- his second straight 20-point game -- as Wolverines improve to 3-0 at Crisler Center.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/NgvIAyLUEU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2018
See you tomorrow. 😤#GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/mcZJ7oaQaA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2018
There’s a lot on the line in this one. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/1GVENwxLro— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2018
⌛Noon!!!#GoBlue https://t.co/zeuJguwCUR— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) November 23, 2018
The Wolverines and Buckeyes are even, 27-27-2, in the all-time series in Columbus. U-M has compiled a slight 24-23-1 edge against OSU at Ohio Stadium.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2018
GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/XfjIdXUQb8 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WKP1rtRGqs
The Game.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 23, 2018
Saturday. Noon. On @CFBONFOX. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/SDv6DqtIsC
His status for Saturday is uncertain.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 23, 2018
But @Chase_Winovich's role as a leader throughout this memorable @UMichFootball season isn't in doubt: pic.twitter.com/NejPMx8jWl
Freshman @_iggy_braz recorded his second straight 20 point game for the Wolverines and fifth game reaching double digit scoring#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/h7Y6lZolnX— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2018
Start looking for all your Maize clothing because we are going to "Maize Out" Crisler Wednesday night against North Carolina!#GoBlue #WearMaize 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LsUCCiyjhF— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 24, 2018
OFFICIAL: @BadBoyMowers #Battle4Atlantis 2019 Participants Named:— Atlantis Bahamas (@atlantisbahamas) November 23, 2018
UNC, Oregon, Michigan, Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Alabama, Southern Miss, Iowa State
.
.
.@unc_basketball@oregonmbb@umichbball@zagmbb@cyclonembb@setonhallmbb@alabamambb@southernmissmbb pic.twitter.com/G3xP2pVOvO
Wire to wire for the first win over a ranked opponent this season. #goblue pic.twitter.com/QXWEcqjdz8— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 24, 2018
Seriously, check this buzzer beater out! #goblue #SCtop10 https://t.co/xNAXZrY3S6— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 24, 2018
CLIP: An absolute 🚀 from @joshnorris10 finds the back of the net, 33 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 24, 2018
The game ends as a 1-1 tie, but Norris' goal secures the extra point for the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2ndK75R4DP
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, A Position-By-Position Comparison Of Michigan And Ohio State
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Stepping Up
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis-In The Trenches With Doug Skene
-Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Commit Impact - Jalen Perry To Michigan
-Cody Stavenhangen, The Athletic: The inside story of how Michigan got Shea Patterson
