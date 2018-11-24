Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 24

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson looks to beat Ohio State Saturday.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"I’m just playing loose out there. I feel free and that’s my kind of game."
— Ignas Brazdeikis

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, A Position-By-Position Comparison Of Michigan And Ohio State

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Stepping Up

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis-In The Trenches With Doug Skene

-Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Commit Impact - Jalen Perry To Michigan

-Cody Stavenhangen, The Athletic: The inside story of how Michigan got Shea Patterson

---

{{ article.author_name }}