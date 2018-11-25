Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 25

Andrew Hussey
Mos80lmqkrregpuj4o0z
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-4 against Ohio State as coach.
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"It didn’t end up good, and we take responsibility for it"
— Jim Harbaugh

Headline:

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Ugly Day In Columbus Stings In Many Ways

- Chris Balas, OSU 62, Michigan 39: Notes, Quotes & Observations

- Austin Fox, Offense Notes: U-M Posts 20 Fourth Quarter Points, But Not Enough Early

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Report Card: Grading A 62-39 Loss At OSU

- Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports: Jim Harbaugh's worst flop yet? Michigan's ongoing OSU nightmare continues with historic faceplant

---

{{ article.author_name }}