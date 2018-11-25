The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 25
Tweets of the Day:
Not our day. #ForeverGoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q4B4Ntpyhl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2018
LOOK ALIVE, LOOK ALIVE @UMichFootball!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2018
Nico Collins with the INSANE TD 😱 pic.twitter.com/Jdx1Uzj1I3
MADNESS IN COLUMBUS!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 24, 2018
After @UMichFootball cuts it to a one-score game, they recover the ensuing muffed kickoff and immediately score again to make it 21-19: pic.twitter.com/eNxJeA1Xtz
Man, what a run— Chase Winovich (@Chase_Winovich) November 25, 2018
ICYMI ... 〽️🏀 improved to 6-0 after a win over Chattanooga yesterday afternoon.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 24, 2018
Be sure to check out the exclusive access into the locker room after the game from @mgobluetv #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AvQMkL2Jjy
We are devastated to share the sad news Maggie St. Clair's passing. Maggie was the director of operations for @umichband. She suffered a medical emergency this a.m. just before departing for the Ohio State game. Her husband Jerry, son Craig & family are in our hearts today. pic.twitter.com/alSd2siEYD— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 24, 2018
Closed out the regular season with a BIG W! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hIm5L9ThIB— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 25, 2018
Too. Easy.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 25, 2018
With passes like this, no wonder @umichhockey can score with ease. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WyiHVvPkbh
Sparty did not go down quietly, but @umichvball gets the win in four sets to close out the regular season with their 22nd win!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GdvLUy0k65— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 25, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headline:
- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Ugly Day In Columbus Stings In Many Ways
- Chris Balas, OSU 62, Michigan 39: Notes, Quotes & Observations
- Austin Fox, Offense Notes: U-M Posts 20 Fourth Quarter Points, But Not Enough Early
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Report Card: Grading A 62-39 Loss At OSU
- Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports: Jim Harbaugh's worst flop yet? Michigan's ongoing OSU nightmare continues with historic faceplant
