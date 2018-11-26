Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 26

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Jordan Poole and Michigan have two big games this week.
AP Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"Patterson reminded me of a quarterback who was playing in his first Michigan/Ohio State game. The moment was big, and I was wondering if that's why he was short on so many passes."
— Doug Skene

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, Doug Skene, Ryan Van Bergen Share Their Opinions On U-M's Loss To OSU

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. Ohio State

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Falls In Rankings

- Bob Miller, Michigan Wolverines Hockey Splits With Wisconsin Over Weekend

- Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press, Jim Harbaugh hired to update Michigan football. He hasn't done enough.

---

{{ article.author_name }}