The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 26
Tweets of the Day:
It's the ACC/B1G Challenge— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 25, 2018
It's UNC's first trip to A2 ... EVER!
It's SOLD OUT
AND ... IT'S A MAIZE OUT!
Start looking for your Maize clothing because we are going to "Maize Out" Crisler Wednesday night against the Tar Heels!#GoBlue #WearMaize 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/7Mam8JEJpw
Forever, Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/tRDrLggKPW— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 25, 2018
Michigan entered the game No. 4, and sporting the nation's best defense.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 25, 2018
Where do Jim Harbaugh and Michigan go after the 62-39 loss at Ohio State? pic.twitter.com/T5tVSBjtCF
My Top 25 for this week:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 25, 2018
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. UVA
4. Michigan
5. Duke
6. Nevada
7. VT
8. Tenn.
9. Michigan St
10. Auburn
11. UK
12. Kansas St
13. UNC
14. ASU
15. Iowa
16. OSU
17. FSU
18. Texas
19. Buffalo
20. TT
21. Miss. St
22. Purdue
23. Oregon
24. Wisconsin
25. Minnesota
What a game! Third place at the @GCShowcase! #goblue pic.twitter.com/1SYezldanl— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 25, 2018
✌️ Florida!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 26, 2018
✈️ Michigan. #goblue
Have yourself a night, @nicolemunger10! Way to finish strong @umichwbball 〽️💪🏼— Alicia Green (@Algreen001) November 25, 2018
.@nicolemunger10 set new career highs with 27 points and seven (!!!) triples! #goblue pic.twitter.com/oE0y7tVZjp— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 26, 2018
.@amydilk had quite the night, going for 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. #goblue pic.twitter.com/U0kpbxeFON— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 26, 2018
.@halthome30 had 13 points, six boards and two steals in 31 minutes. #goblue pic.twitter.com/hvU3Hx3cxc— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 26, 2018
.@nicolemunger10 hit seven triples tonight, the sixth time in program history a Wolverine has hit at least 7 in a game. She joins the @kateflaherty24 and Kate Thompson club. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Q6GOORf2Gz— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 26, 2018
WE'RE DANCING!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 26, 2018
Michigan will play Navy on Friday, Nov. 30th at Pitt. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aRctorWW4Y
Going dancing! 💃 pic.twitter.com/t7ifLPv4mA— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Doug Skene, Ryan Van Bergen Share Their Opinions On U-M's Loss To OSU
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Snap Counts, PFF Grades Vs. Ohio State
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Falls In Rankings
- Bob Miller, Michigan Wolverines Hockey Splits With Wisconsin Over Weekend
- Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press, Jim Harbaugh hired to update Michigan football. He hasn't done enough.
---
