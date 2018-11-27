Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 27

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Tnafqvk0ldpu52rasifq
Junior defensive end Rashan Gary will enter the NFL Draft.
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan and the students and the fans, but I will be foregoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft"
— Rashan Gary

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Regular Season Thoughts: Time To Breathe

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Rashan Gary To Enter NFL Draft

- Austin Fox, Michigan Basketball Moves Up To No. 7 In Latest AP Poll

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Tim Baldwin Decommits From U-M

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press, Michigan football: Wolverines progressed, but more is necessary


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}