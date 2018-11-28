Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 28

John Beilein looks to beat UNC Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I wouldn’t saw it’s more revenge, but I want to make a statement,"
— Isiah Livers on UNC

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, Several U-M Defenders Named To All-Big Ten Team, Bush Wins Two Major Awards

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: North Carolina Preview

- Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Scrambling for an Explanation after the Ohio State Loss

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Inside U-M's Defensive Statistics

- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press, Michigan's 2017 loss to North Carolina helped fuel run to title game


{{ article.author_name }}