The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 28
Tweets of the Day:
Wolverines ready for No. 11/13 North Carolina Wednesday night at Crisler!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2018
Facts and figures on both squads ⤵️https://t.co/63kKb0Ssq2
We have some halftime entertainment you won't want to miss tomorrow night as Red Panda makes her return to Crisler Center!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KLQacBgZjm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2018
Congratulations to @UMichFootball’s Will Hart!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 27, 2018
He’s been named the B1G Punter of the Year. pic.twitter.com/h3kAipgmj4
Congratulations to @UMichFootball’s Devin Bush!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 27, 2018
He’s been named the B1G Defensive Player of the Year and Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/fduHPoP0ro
These #dudes have been honored on the All-Big Ten Defense teams! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VoEdfBh634— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2018
"I was speechless."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 27, 2018
- Because one defensive award wasn't enough, @UMichFootball's Devin Bush brought home two.
Oh, and he told @BTNMikeHall he's playing in their bowl game: pic.twitter.com/YBFSMlvUUX
Full release from today’s news as 14 Wolverines earn All-Big Ten honors on defense and special teams.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2018
DETAILS » https://t.co/AiDBOWIZJ9#GoBlue | #B1G pic.twitter.com/LSwL8aNesY
Michigan sits at No. 7 in the latest @CFBPlayoff rankings. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B5EoDdbybC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2018
Lay out your Maize clothing tonight and get ready as we take on UNC at Crisler tomorrow night!!#GoBlue #WearMaize 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/7Em2Epln9V— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2018
Who do you have tonight in the Pistons/Knicks game?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2018
Coach Beilein is having a tough time deciding with three Michigan greats playing tonight!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/AMvk54NdAV
Coach Beilein on @1CMatthews and @Xaviersimpson3's leadership this season both on and off the court#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/6i7anDqnZw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 27, 2018
TEAM 4️⃣6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ymrcU00IHU— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 27, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Several U-M Defenders Named To All-Big Ten Team, Bush Wins Two Major Awards
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: North Carolina Preview
- Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Scrambling for an Explanation after the Ohio State Loss
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Inside U-M's Defensive Statistics
- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press, Michigan's 2017 loss to North Carolina helped fuel run to title game
