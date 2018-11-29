Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 29

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Every single time I shoot the ball, I think it’s going in,"
— Ignas Brazdeikis

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Thrashes North Carolina

- Austin Fox, Eight Wolverines Named To All-Big Ten Offensive Teams

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Inside Shea Patterson's Season Numbers

- Austin Fox, A Breakdown Of Which Freshmen Held Onto Their Redshirts, Which Were Burned

- Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: North Carolina vs. Michigan score: The Wolverines might just be, already, better than last season's Final Four team

---

