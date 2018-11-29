The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 29
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: No. 7/5 Michigan 84, No. 11/13 North Carolina 67@_iggy_braz scored a game-high and career-high 24 points to lead the Wolverines to their seventh straight win.#GoBlue〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/4V1Sd9CKCQ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
Freshman @_iggy_braz recorded his third straight 20-point game, notching a career-best 24 points on the night.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SqZS7fXK94— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
Here are some quick highlights from tonight's 84-67 victory over No. 11/13 North Carolina!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/G0niRvcO2U— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
With his 21 points on the night, @1CMatthews recorded the 9th 20-point game of his career and his third of the season for the Wolverines!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oiRJddubds— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
All 5 starting Lineman make all Conference honors. BIG time accomplishment #ourworkisntdone pic.twitter.com/0C3f0WIWuM— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) November 29, 2018
JUST IN: @MartySmithESPN will host the Michigan Football Awards Show on Dec. 9! Reminder that this event is open to the public.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2018
GET TICKETS » https://t.co/sl4GS4A1pT#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8DcmZyhJHq
BIG MOOD #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Kfg38UUzlU— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 29, 2018
.@JonTeske put together a block party tonight and the Wolverines forced 10 Tar Heel turnovers and added four steals of their own in the win!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/buKTkciLEk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
Iconic. pic.twitter.com/0iCNGWvlpf— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
Another big one on tap tomorrow! #goblue #WACCB1G pic.twitter.com/oOjl2U58tB— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 29, 2018
Congratulations to our @B1GVolleyball All-Big Ten Award Winners! 👏 #GoBlue— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) November 28, 2018
DETAILS » https://t.co/zpL7gZyAne pic.twitter.com/Dii8lIK9NF
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: U-M Thrashes North Carolina
- Austin Fox, Eight Wolverines Named To All-Big Ten Offensive Teams
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Inside Shea Patterson's Season Numbers
- Austin Fox, A Breakdown Of Which Freshmen Held Onto Their Redshirts, Which Were Burned
- Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: North Carolina vs. Michigan score: The Wolverines might just be, already, better than last season's Final Four team
---
