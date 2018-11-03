The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 3
Tweets of the Day
FINAL | Michigan 90, Northwood 58#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FLW88O1EXw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 3, 2018
.@_iggy_braz and @1CMatthews led the Wolverines against the Timberwolves with 13 points each on the night#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/lItPxbmu8h— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 3, 2018
Complete highlights from tonight's victory with a few more of those 3's and dunks we were talking about earlier!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0kaim3SlCh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 3, 2018
The challenge is on.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2018
Can you make The Big House louder than it has ever been?#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QoQQOmH4P3
Everything you need for tomorrow.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2018
GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/7EbivWly12#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XvbOhOcAUx
Tomorrow, it’s on.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 3, 2018
Penn State is dangerous. But we’re ready. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cacp4Hbbd4
The Pennsylvania native @Chase_Winovich knows Penn State is just another game. #GoBue pic.twitter.com/vFKhY1ANEW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2018
Michigan holds a 13-8 edge in the all-time series with Penn State and has won seven of the 10 games against Penn State at Michigan Stadium.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2018
GAME NOTES » https://t.co/5kyEBbNyPz #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JH3sy4fRIm
DON'T FORGET: The BTN Tailgate is back in Ann Arbor TOMORROW.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2018
📅: NOVEMBER 3
📍: INGALLS MALL
⏰: 10-12 ET#GoBlue @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/NMwiPrIgGN
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Brazdeikis Makes His Wolverine Debut Tonight — And Doesn't Disappoint
- Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Hoops & Recruiting Tidbits
- Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of Saturday's Penn State/Michigan Game
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Penn State Preview
- Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Chase Winovich living his best life as Michigan football's heartbeat
