{{ timeAgo('2018-11-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 3

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks to beat Penn State Saturday.
USA Today Sports Images
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day:

"We didn’t shoot the best tonight — especially in the first half — but our driving to the bucket opened up our threes in the second half, and that's when they began to fall."
— Iggy Brazdeikis

Headlines:

- Austin Fox, Brazdeikis Makes His Wolverine Debut Tonight — And Doesn't Disappoint

- Wolverine Staff, INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Wolverines Football, Hoops & Recruiting Tidbits

- Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of Saturday's Penn State/Michigan Game

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Penn State Preview

- Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Chase Winovich living his best life as Michigan football's heartbeat

