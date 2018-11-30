The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 30
Tweets of the Day:
7⃣-0⃣‼️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 29, 2018
Another HUGE win for @umichbball against UNC last night at Crisler!
Check out highlights and hear from the team ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iZGm2UkVWb
Michigan (7-0) is beating opponents by an average of 21.7 points per game, including wins over Villanova, Providence and North Carolina by 27, 19 and 17.— Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 29, 2018
All seven opponents have shot under 40 percent and been held under 70 points.
One thing I know from watching early games...any team that cuts down the nets in Minny will have to beat Michigan. The Wolverines are legit. Wow.— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 29, 2018
Michigan has won 21 of its last 22 games dating back to last season, with 16 of those wins by double-digits. They've allowed more than one point per possession just four times during that stretch.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 29, 2018
Wolverines' defense is just on another level right now.
Mood going into today. pic.twitter.com/hPIqBkQ9Co— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
〽️oritz Wagner (@moritz_weasley) was all over tonight in the @SouthBayLakers victory 👀— NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 29, 2018
The @umichbball product went for 21 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST on assignment from the @Lakers 💪 pic.twitter.com/1tGpXtX1NE
ICYMI: The Wolverines grabbed a decisive victory over No. 11/13 North Carolina in front of a sold out crowd at Crisler last night!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 29, 2018
Recap ➡️ https://t.co/OOUzQQwLjv#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/WjODyvCkcN
Through seven games, Jon Teske has blocked 17 shots. Last year in 39 games, Moe Wagner blocked 20 shots. Michigan is so much better defensively at the front of the rim.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 29, 2018
"We're a really well put together team."— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 29, 2018
Coach Rosen feels good about @umichvball's chances as they open their NCAA tournament tomorrow against Navy at 4 P.M. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9bmi8qDNpU
#RivalryWeekend Top Moments— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 29, 2018
Hosting MSU at the Big House for "The Big Chill" and setting a World Record for hockey attendance (113, 411) on Dec. 11, 2010 #BeatState // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/I4UyQf7wnN
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Thursday Thoughts: Can Michigan Football Become Like Michigan Basketball?
- Austin Fox, Karan Higdon Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
- Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan's Victory Over UNC
- Brandon Brown and Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: The 2020 Quarterback Situation
- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: What’s it like facing Michigan right now? Let’s ask the latest victim
---
