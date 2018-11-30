Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 30

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Iuqpgl13nq3ffvbecruw
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

"And yet, to the surprise of just about everyone, it's looking increasingly plausible that 2018-19 Michigan will be even better than last season's squad. "
— CBS Sports Matt Norlander on Michigan

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Thursday Thoughts: Can Michigan Football Become Like Michigan Basketball?

- Austin Fox, Karan Higdon Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl

- Andrew Hussey, What They're Saying About Michigan's Victory Over UNC

- Brandon Brown and Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: The 2020 Quarterback Situation

- Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: What’s it like facing Michigan right now? Let’s ask the latest victim

