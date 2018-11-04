Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 4

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Eah06bxwupr82fqteofd
Jim Harbaugh has Michigan 8-1.
USA Today Sports Images
Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"It’s the first time in a long time Michigan faithful and the fans and the team and the organization as whole is grounded and rooted in something"
— Chase Winovich

Headlines: 

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M 42, PSU 7 — Notes, Quotes & Observations

- John Borton, Wolverine Watch: It's All Personal

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football Notebook: Don Brown Gets His Revenge

- Austin Fox, Offense Notes: Karan Higdon's 132 Yards Lead Michigan To Blowout Victory

- Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan is now clear favorite to win Big Ten. Anything else a letdown

---

