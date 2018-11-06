Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 6

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry caught a TD against Penn State.
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I wear the headphones on both ears during the game and usually can’t hear anything, but I heard the crowd this game."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Ready To Learn More About His Team

- Austin Fox, What We Learned From The Michigan Players Today At Schembechler Hall

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Players Excited To See Banners Raised

- Austin Fox, Chase Winovich Expands A Bit On Michigan's 2018 Revenge Tour

- Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football film study: Don Brown's pass rush package terrifies

