{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 07:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 8

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

" He’s not just a guy that runs fast anymore. He’s a guy that plays with great technique and is very physical."
— Greg Mattison on Chase Winovich

Headlines: 

-John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Jim Harbaugh Has Walked This Road

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Mattison Loves His D-Line, Still Expects More

- Austin Fox, By The Numbers: U-M's 8-1 Starts (Or Better) Often End With A League

- Brandon Brown, The Week In Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Nov. 7

- Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Even Don Brown enjoys 'max effort' in smashing Michigan triumph

