The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 8
Tweets of the Day:
We block out everything that’s in our way. 🚫#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/M9kXv8qg5D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
Congrats to @SheaPatterson_1, named one of 16 semifinalists for the 2018 Davey O’Brien Award! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JTGsu5Rm9r— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 7, 2018
"He's a great coach and an even better guy. He teaches us so many life lessons, and to be able to play under him is something special."— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 7, 2018
FEATURE | https://t.co/PL3oan5QkP#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WGWWbndfOM
Does the 2014 loss to Rutgers count on the Revenge Tour?@UMichFootball faces the Scarlet Knights in search of its ninth straight win Saturday: pic.twitter.com/svOl6PlzUH— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 8, 2018
ON THIS DATE: Michigan captured the 1999 #B1G Tourney title to earn the program's first ever NCAA bid. Wolverines reached the final game that year. U-M will play in its 15th NCAA Tourney this wknd. #OTD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aFqsBfcfb1— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) November 7, 2018
It's a question that could only get asked more often as December approaches: Does @UMichFootball control its own destiny in its path to the College Football Playoff?@joelklatt of @CFBonFOX says yes, because he doesn't think two SEC teams will get in: pic.twitter.com/VEl1RbXaXn— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 7, 2018
#OTD: Under the direction of head coach Debbie Rademacher, the Wolverines won their second Big Ten Tournament title in three years (1997, '99), defeating Penn State, 4-2.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DqLq8C6cj0— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 7, 2018
If a @saquon-themed celebration ensues, you know the play must be good.@dpeoplesjones' TD reception from @SheaPatterson_1 was better than good, and @gerrydinardo is #HereToExplain how the @UMichFootball play unfolded.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 7, 2018
BTN x @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/L77fXN3DNa
Hey @JohnBeilein ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 7, 2018
Congrats on No. 8⃣0⃣0⃣ #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/vgb3DatYoZ
Go Inside @umichbball Tuesday night. Moe Wagner made a surprise visit and @JohnBeilein won his 800th career game.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0u6LXFWMNP— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) November 7, 2018
Add another one to @1CMatthews list. He has been named to the @WoodenAward 2018-19 Preseason Top 50 Watch List!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PsbF4n1CiH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 7, 2018
Let's take one more trip down memory lane to see how we got to raise ✌️ banners last night inside Crisler!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iq5B4COYqD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 7, 2018
Karan Higdon is FOCUSED.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 7, 2018
"I hear nothing. I'm just running. It's me vs. me."
READ MORE » https://t.co/EYfO2Jj8Kr#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pDP0ohJiHB
Awards for Karan in the near future? @SheaPatterson_1 sure thinks so. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X1ZVzoIeKF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 7, 2018
Great to see people attacking Halloween with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vET8Dsj4v3— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) November 7, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
-John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Jim Harbaugh Has Walked This Road
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Mattison Loves His D-Line, Still Expects More
- Austin Fox, By The Numbers: U-M's 8-1 Starts (Or Better) Often End With A League
- Brandon Brown, The Week In Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Nov. 7
- Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Even Don Brown enjoys 'max effort' in smashing Michigan triumph
