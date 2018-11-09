The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 9
Introducing the 2018-19 team captains: @1CMatthews and Zavier Simpson!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zB36QR7OxI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 9, 2018
Another one. @SheaPatterson_1 has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GEC752AcI0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
Lavert Hill has allowed just 9 receptions this season, on 24 targeted passeshttps://t.co/zyTnD2Z0a1 pic.twitter.com/M4AZUJ8FeB— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2018
#TBT to 2016: Michigan 78, Rutgers 0.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
A look back at all 11 touchdowns scored that night. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8vXEF0Zefd
.@RashanAGary is back in the saddle.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
“I’m just happy to be back and healthy.” #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5xpqzvILKa
We’re playing with a lot of confidence.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
We’ve had it all season and we believe in ourselves. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pxt53bIVsR
These Jersey boys are going back home for the weekend.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
See you tomorrow, Piscataway! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tcGMrQQnQV
Michigan Readies for B1G Opener with Rival Notre Dame#GoBlue // #BeatND pic.twitter.com/fuOk6sbYdg— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 8, 2018
Get ready for tomorrow's season opener....Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 500 people get a free t-shirt! https://t.co/tPFcjM8Krp #goblue pic.twitter.com/2UVASJ313C— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 8, 2018
NEWS: Senior @icerda4 has been named a @CoSIDAnews Academic All-District selection for the third year in a row. He was an Academic All-American last year as a junior. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7cJHWvcIaX— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 8, 2018
Just. One. Day. Left.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 8, 2018
☝️ @amydilk #goblue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8QoVyIAToT
If you're a @UMichFootball fan, you probably love it.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2018
If you're an opposing fan, you probably hate it.
Either way, @Chase_Winovich's Revenge Tour 2018 shows no signs of stopping: pic.twitter.com/w37tmYewQS
You are going to want to get to Crisler early on Saturday so you can snag your Coach Beilein 800 win poster! First 5,000 fans through the doors get one!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/vE1ePwcqqb— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 8, 2018
U-M has rushed for more yards (662) in the last three games than the defense has allowed in total (563).— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
Interactive digital guide to get ready for Saturday. » https://t.co/mwWsu0hhxq#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j8lEPWkOG8
Reminder: With this game on @BigTenNetwork, you can also stream it if you’re not by a TV: https://t.co/Deg7FOkYFp#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tv21aDWrhN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 8, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: Analyzing Jim Harbaugh’s Comments
- Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Fla. DB Jaheem Joseph Talks Latest U-M
- Austin Fox, Michigan Football: Previewing Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-PSU Bad Taste Much Shorter For Brown This Year
- Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Michigan-Rutgers a hot ticket... for Wolverine football players
---
