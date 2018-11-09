Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 9

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson looks to beat Rutgers Saturday.
Quote of the Day:

"The thing I liked about him the most Saturday night, besides his ability on the field, was he was really happy for his teammates when good things would happen."
— Don Brown on Rashan Gary

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Michigan Football News & Views: Analyzing Jim Harbaugh’s Comments

- Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Fla. DB Jaheem Joseph Talks Latest U-M

- Austin Fox, Michigan Football: Previewing Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider

- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-PSU Bad Taste Much Shorter For Brown This Year

- Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Michigan-Rutgers a hot ticket... for Wolverine football players

{{ article.author_name }}