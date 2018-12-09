Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 9

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I told my players the one thing Michigan will do is they play like a championship team"
— South Carolina coach Frank Martin

Headlines:

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five-Star Daxton Hill Flips To Alabama

- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: 10-0 Wolverines Making More Believers

- Austin Fox, Jon Teske's Development Has Been Of The Key Factors To U-M's Perfect Start

- Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: WR Chris Scott In Depth On Big U-M Offer

- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein effect on display as Michigan basketball remains perfect

---

