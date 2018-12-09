The Wolverine Daily Newstand: November 9
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 89, South Carolina 78— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 8, 2018
Michigan starts 10-0 for the fourth time in program history 👀
Poole with a career-high 26 points, @JonTeske with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/l3ZY3CBSqf
Watch how the Wolverines improved to 10-0 this afternoon against South Carolina!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JBcrDqYGtK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 8, 2018
10-0 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iLTIYa4Oxq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 8, 2018
Sophomore Jordan Poole scored a career-high 26 points en route to his third 20-point scoring performance#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YRmWFtKDda— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 8, 2018
5⃣ players reached double digit scoring against South Carolina:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 8, 2018
Poole - 26@_iggy_braz - 17@JonTeske - 15@1CMatthews - 12
Livers - 12#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QNkvBNhoNl
.@_iggy_braz scored 11 of his 17 points from the charity stripe against South Carolina #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3xRYTn8bIk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 8, 2018
2⃣6⃣ Points— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) December 8, 2018
5⃣ Rebounds
4⃣ Assists
Jordan Poole had himself a game (and a ‼️🔥DUNK) as @umichbball got to 10-0 against the Gamecocks! pic.twitter.com/26ZZdQfMvH
Highlights from tonight's game where Michigan was unable to come away with a win despite outshooting Minnesota 53-28 -- the most since recording 57 at Penn State in 2016. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6vQU4HoP6V— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 9, 2018
.@CoachPearsonUM following tonight’s game. #GoBlue https://t.co/ed4yO548ug— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 9, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Five-Star Daxton Hill Flips To Alabama
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: 10-0 Wolverines Making More Believers
- Austin Fox, Jon Teske's Development Has Been Of The Key Factors To U-M's Perfect Start
- Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: WR Chris Scott In Depth On Big U-M Offer
- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein effect on display as Michigan basketball remains perfect
---
