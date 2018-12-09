Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

FINAL: Michigan 89, South Carolina 78 Michigan starts 10-0 for the fourth time in program history 👀 Poole with a career-high 26 points, @JonTeske with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/l3ZY3CBSqf

Watch how the Wolverines improved to 10-0 this afternoon against South Carolina! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JBcrDqYGtK

Sophomore Jordan Poole scored a career-high 26 points en route to his third 20-point scoring performance #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/YRmWFtKDda

. @_iggy_braz scored 11 of his 17 points from the charity stripe against South Carolina #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3xRYTn8bIk

2⃣6⃣ Points 5⃣ Rebounds 4⃣ Assists Jordan Poole had himself a game (and a ‼️🔥DUNK) as @umichbball got to 10-0 against the Gamecocks! pic.twitter.com/26ZZdQfMvH

Highlights from tonight's game where Michigan was unable to come away with a win despite outshooting Minnesota 53-28 -- the most since recording 57 at Penn State in 2016. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6vQU4HoP6V

"I told my players the one thing Michigan will do is they play like a championship team"

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook