{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 12

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Tight end Zach Gentry has emerged as consistent offensive threat.
Quote of the Day:

"Not our program. They could impact other programs, but not our program,"
— Michigan coach John Beilein on the NCAA scandal

Headlines:

- Andrew Hussey, Wisconsin Preview

- Chris Balas, Beilein: ‘Offensively, We’re A Work In Progress'

- Chris Balas, Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin

- Austin Fox, Previewing Wisconsin With A Badger Insider

- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press, Why Michigan basketball's Charles Matthews passed on NBA, returned

