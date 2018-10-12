The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Take one final look at the Big Ten Week 6 Team of the Week on offense – as we approach Week 7 actionhttps://t.co/PJ3rU5iM27 pic.twitter.com/fWhxsU8dza— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 11, 2018
Take one final look at the Big Ten Week 6 Team of the Week on defense – as we approach Week 7 actionhttps://t.co/PJ3rU5iM27 pic.twitter.com/Vhv57bIFrg— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 11, 2018
First, John Beilein is feeling good. And his @UMichBball players Charles Matthews & Zavier Simpson are looking good, too. Watch their full #B1GMediaDay interview on set with @BTNDaveRevsine >> https://t.co/pvjfC1frvB pic.twitter.com/EUwG9tEHct— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 11, 2018
These guys brought it with their outfits to #B1GMediaDay! pic.twitter.com/TaACKVX3Eu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 11, 2018
#TBT to @JourdanJD's incredible one-handed interception vs. Wisconsin in 2016.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2018
What was your reaction!? #GoBlue | #AirJourdan pic.twitter.com/pJAeFeEvbH
He never disappoints at #B1GMediaDay. ICYMI @umichbball coach John Beilein's full press conference is ... right here >> https://t.co/XIUMPyrPHR— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 11, 2018
Who's ready to pack the @CollegeGameDay set?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2018
Better yet - who will be there? 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f3h5Wq0lFe
Strike a pose. 〽️📸 #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/bieDGT04nC— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 11, 2018
See you soon, @DesmondHoward. 👊#GoBlue | #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Zkl28bHmWd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2018
Includes @CoachJim4UM! #GoBlue https://t.co/V5FwckZV4o— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2018
Check out the new pink uniforms in action!— Michigan Cross Country / Track & Field (@UMichTrack) October 11, 2018
Tune in to @CollegeGameDay from Ann Arbor this Saturday for another quick look on @ESPN
And tune into @FloTrack Pro to see them live at #PreNats starting at 11:45am ET#GoPink #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ACzjUyUl6r
Throwback Thursday. #WelcomeBack98 // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cYFk9gJHzM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Andrew Hussey, Wisconsin Preview
- Chris Balas, Beilein: ‘Offensively, We’re A Work In Progress'
- Chris Balas, Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin
- Austin Fox, Previewing Wisconsin With A Badger Insider
- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press, Why Michigan basketball's Charles Matthews passed on NBA, returned