The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Let's show the country what Ann Arbor is all about tomorrow morning on College GameDay! pic.twitter.com/zpIbbGThTv— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 12, 2018
Sleep tight, Wolverines.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2018
We need you tomorrow. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ao7NskbTOe
1-on-1 with legend @DesmondHoward!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 12, 2018
Love for Ann Arbor ✔️
Favorite Halloween Costume ✔️
First @UMichFootball touchdown ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ojQ427vO03
Thanks, @AdamSchefter, for the love. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/V3q75UTWvh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2018
We know the stakes are high Saturday. @BruceFeldmanCFB breaks down the Wisconsin matchup and why his "hunch" is to pick @UMichFootball to win on our Take Ten Podcast. Listen in at the 15:30 mark. 👇— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 12, 2018
🎧 https://t.co/kYZ47pfFqs
🍎 https://t.co/viRCuV5D41 pic.twitter.com/ZLTV8Gas4Q
"This is a make-or-break game for both (Wisconsin and Michigan)."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2018
- @JLeman47 doesn't think a 2-loss team will reach the College Football Playoff this year, which adds to the significance of @B1Gfootball's biggest game this weekend: pic.twitter.com/G8N7RKCESf
Big House. B1G Stage.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2018
Who has the edge Saturday night in Ann Arbor? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/c69azQ0i4U
This is the defining part of the season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2018
We need you FANS to be electric tomorrow!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3jMg4YSAc6
Congratulations to Mark and Leisa Rosen, who captured their 400th win with the Maize and Blue tonight! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sdYDvCp73U— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) October 13, 2018
MICHIGAN WINS! pic.twitter.com/PjlEOkieTr— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) October 13, 2018
RIVALRY WIN. ✔ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YrZHRbNtbQ— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 13, 2018
We surprised our new friend Anna from @GoTeamIMPACT with her own locker this afternoon. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/60I6QiBvbR— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) October 12, 2018
#OTD: Fifteen years ago today, we brought the Bear home to Ann Arbor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ugN3XRTt5K— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 12, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
- Chris Balas, The 3-2-1 – Wisconsin Week
- Austin Fox, Desmond Howard On Being Back In Ann Arbor — 'It Reenergizes My Soul'
- Andrew Hussey, Shea Patterson Has Improved Offense
- Brandon Brown, Five-Star Justin Rogers Talks Renewed Interest In U-M
- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, Big George: From the projects to the Pistons, Shea Patterson’s grandfather changed the course of his family’s story
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook