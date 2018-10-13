Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 13

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Rcva3jhzx0l8pu4inyb8
Fullback Jared Wangler scored his first career touchdown against Maryland.
USA Today Sports Images
Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day

"If Michigan wins out, they’ll have a shot to win it all."
— Desmond Howard

Headlines 

- Chris Balas, The 3-2-1 – Wisconsin Week

- Austin Fox, Desmond Howard On Being Back In Ann Arbor — 'It Reenergizes My Soul'

- Andrew Hussey, Shea Patterson Has Improved Offense

- Brandon Brown, Five-Star Justin Rogers Talks Renewed Interest In U-M

- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, Big George: From the projects to the Pistons, Shea Patterson’s grandfather changed the course of his family’s story

{{ article.author_name }}