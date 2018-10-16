The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 16
Tweets of the Day:
Introducing our Players of the Week from that WIN over Wisconsin...— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2018
Offensive and Defensive Players 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oqPY1LjxvJ
There’s nothing like an in-state rivalry. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/aO0OxEHJVN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2018
No cornerbacks have limited receivers in coverage from the Power-5 quite like these guys – led by Michigan CB David Long pic.twitter.com/EJRRvKnHS7— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 15, 2018
3️⃣ dudes get credit for this week's BIG HIT of the Week. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7wvF16auYF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2018
U-M holds a 69-36-5 edge in the all-time series with MSU and a 36-27-2 advantage in the 65 games played for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 15, 2018
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/ZNc0fBit0B#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/zEvarECvJA
Question for you, @SheaPatterson_1:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 15, 2018
How was the adrenaline after your first @UMichFootball TD run in the Big House? pic.twitter.com/9HA7CB4FkF
He's the 🐐 for so many reasons.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 15, 2018
The latest: TB12 became the first @NFL QB with 200 regular season wins last night.
We feel like commemorating the feat with some of his @UMichFootball highlights. pic.twitter.com/GXTub8BzVc
#MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/6sSbhCm6Si— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) October 15, 2018
Plenty of things for Michigan football fans to be happy with. One in particular - they are wearing teams down in the 2nd half. Wolverines are winning the 2nd half this season by a combined 125-49— Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) October 15, 2018
👯♀️ @PSmeenge and @hbrown_5 #goblue pic.twitter.com/rOXvvZi1s9— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 15, 2018
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Harbaugh -Two Wolverines Had Their Best Games Saturday
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting — Wisconsin Notebook
- Austin Fox, What We Learned From The U-M Players On Monday Of Michigan State Week
- Andrew Hussey, ESPN Talks U-M
- Aaron McMann, MLive.com, Michigan feeling confident, not cocky, ahead of MSU game
