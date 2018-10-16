Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 16

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
J9azaaksdqxkpe60b6ms
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson helped the Wolverines defeat Wisconsin.
Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day 

"They’re very well coached, have a lot of variation to their scheme, which you don’t see people really ever running open in the passing game."
— Jim Harbaugh on MSU

Headlines:  

- Chris Balas, Harbaugh -Two Wolverines Had Their Best Games Saturday

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting — Wisconsin Notebook

- Austin Fox, What We Learned From The U-M Players On Monday Of Michigan State Week

- Andrew Hussey, ESPN Talks U-M

- Aaron McMann, MLive.com, Michigan feeling confident, not cocky, ahead of MSU game

---

