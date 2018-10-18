The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 18
Tweets of the Day:
Sophomore LB @JoshuaRoss_12 has become a force on our defense.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 17, 2018
Learn more from No. 12 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zmINRQvMDS
#WaybackWednesday— IMG Audio (@IMGAudio) October 17, 2018
On October 25, 1997 @CharlesWoodson made the original one handed INT 😮
It was one of ✌️ for him that day as @UMichFootball picked off its rival SIX times in a 23-7 win in East Lansing 👏👏👏👏👏👏#GoBlue 〽️ | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/5BwBLmmTtg
Our guy @ROBin_hood22 is a finalist for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award!— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 17, 2018
The fan vote counts for 1/3 of the total, so we need everyone to vote today -- and every day! -- through Nov. 19. #GoBlue #GoRobbie https://t.co/ZmQUSam4wG
The @UMichFootball schedule reads "at Michigan State" this week.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 17, 2018
That means it's time to put @CharlesWoodson's INT out there again. pic.twitter.com/m8lTDT4AOc
Brothers will face off for Big Ten supremacy.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2018
Use #HouseDivided to let us know who ya got and watch @UMichFootball vs. @MSU_Football, Saturday at 11:30am ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. pic.twitter.com/pbQwNav8xz
Snag. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/89A6H4fJtO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 17, 2018
"No person is bigger than the program itself, and everyone is just working hard together to achieve our goals of being a championship team every year."— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 17, 2018
Take a look behind the scenes of a recent Michigan -- and rainy -- game day. pic.twitter.com/zMPo7idKHF
"Whatever he does, whatever he touches, he's just really good at it."- @CoachJim4UM @grant_newsome continues to impress in the classroom and on the field, now as a student coach.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 17, 2018
READ » https://t.co/beFqKnVuTT pic.twitter.com/ARMr87pqH4
📸 ft. @umichbball, @umichwbball and you!— Michigan Tickets (@umichtix) October 17, 2018
10.29.18 » https://t.co/fjhBGQ6eWP pic.twitter.com/dt8BRvncVt
Reilly Martin is one of the most dynamic players in Michigan women's soccer history being one of just four players to notch 20 goals and 20 assists in her four year career and she is not done yet! pic.twitter.com/yawQFjLjw3— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 17, 2018
Shoutout to our director of operations @Amy_Mulligan on #NationalMulliganDay! #goblue pic.twitter.com/xRx3XhiDts— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 17, 2018
2️⃣3️⃣ days away, featuring No. 23 @daniellerauchy! #goblue pic.twitter.com/Y4l4liCwqs— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 17, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, By The Numbers: A Look Back At The Michigan/MSU Rivalry Through The Decades
- Chris Balas, Partridge Talks MSU, Safeties & Special Teams
- Chris Balas, Video Analysis-In The Trenches With Doug Skene
- Ryan Tice, Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 13
- Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News, Michigan offense gets big boost from 'Barney-style' approach
