The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines:
Got in some practice today and are ready to go tomorrow against George Washington!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 16, 2018
#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LEt8RiU2un
Third period comeback complete! 😎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GkScyOkJ4f— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 17, 2018
Our 2018 Hall of Honor class has been inducted. #GoBlue— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 17, 2018
RELEASE: https://t.co/u8kd6zIyRU pic.twitter.com/vFMx6A0JQB
Our seniors reflect ahead of their final game at The Big House. 👇#GoBlue | #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/nuAl2gZ1t8— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2018
"The biggest thing that's changed for me this year is the way I've attacked everything."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 16, 2018
- @UMichFootball RB Karan Higdon's game has hit that blast off mode this season. 🚀@BTNJourney has his story. pic.twitter.com/SsakgpXvOi
Final time for this crew in The Big House 💪 Couldn’t be prouder of a group of Men 👊Go Blue pic.twitter.com/3IC5SOKZ9d— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) November 16, 2018
2️⃣4️⃣ HOURS!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GXtzk6JFud— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2018
RT if you’ll join us tomorrow.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 17, 2018
LET’S GO. #GoBlue | #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/qaEtkcSiVb
Stefan Humphries enters the @UMichAthletics Hall of Honor as a stellar football player, student and doctor.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 16, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/4e8Ud296xj #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qkIL7AKbjq
Keep on rolling, @UMichFootball!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i9qXY2fn8N— De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) November 16, 2018
❄️🐼 // #GoBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/us5rJF7lEr— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) November 16, 2018
ICYMI, @halthome30 moved into third all-time in school history in scoring last night! She is now up to 1,718 points as one of four players with 1,700+ points! #goblue pic.twitter.com/CTpf12rNre— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 16, 2018
As part of Michigan's 60 rebounds last night - T-7th-best total in school history - @DejaChurchXo grabbed a career-best eight. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Do3083ZGCY— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 16, 2018
Quick flight, landed in Connecticut and ready for two games at the #HOFTipOff at Mohegan Sun Arena! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/phvQdFEoiV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 16, 2018
Enjoy that last run at The Big House boys!! #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/P87ZTqCWdF— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) November 16, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
- Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of This Weekend's Indiana/Michigan Game
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Expected Visitors List - Indiana
- Chris Balas, Michigan Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Rutgers
- Chris Balas, Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Indiana
- Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan players plan for emotional goodbye to the Big House
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook