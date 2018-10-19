Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 19

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wpn1whz0izxbteis2beh
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks to go 2-0 in East Lansing.
Lon Horwedel
Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I think to play in the Big Ten you have to have a nasty streak to be an offensive lineman."
— Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner

Headlines:

- Chris Balas, Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Michigan State

Chris Balas, Warinner On Snap Counts

- Brandon Brown, Yanni Karlaftis Becoming A Real Target

- Brandon Brown, Visitors List - At Michigan State

- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, How Mark Dantonio helped change the coaching trajectory of Michigan’s Ed Warinner

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}