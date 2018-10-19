The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 19
Tweets of the Day:
Michigan leads the nation in pass defense and is second in total defense. The Wolverines have held six of seven opponents to their lowest yardage total of the season.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2018
Interactive digital guide to get ready for Saturday. » https://t.co/DivLS5E7Ix #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/nwFaSpANzy
Who remembers this!?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2018
Henne ➡️ Manningham for the WIN! #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/vf9LmIOlNN
Josh Metellus has been dominant in coverage this seasonhttps://t.co/ooJNVCI32H pic.twitter.com/pYN02W9ldB— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2018
Execute. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/sOWPMeJEjd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2018
#TBT - The exclamation point from 2016 with @JabrillPeppers!#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/dnA0PMnXyt— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2018
Another #TBT.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2018
Another spectacular INT.
This one from @CharlesWoodson, in 1997, against MSU. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/O94CKDaw2w
It's a different feeling.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2018
But we're not doing anything different. #GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/XzA9yqrfN7
#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/muh2Bxo544— De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) October 18, 2018
LET'S GOOO @UMichFootball! #GoBlue / #BeatState pic.twitter.com/GOQY11NvMR— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) October 18, 2018
Let's get this done on Saturday. #GoBlue / #BeatState pic.twitter.com/D18dg8TjUB— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) October 18, 2018
FINAL: Michigan 2, Maryland 1#thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/446MAKghHO— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 19, 2018
.@umichsoccer's Robbie Mertz is one of 10 national finalists for the Senior CLASS Award!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 18, 2018
Fan vote counts for one-third of the total, so be sure to vote daily through Nov. 18: https://t.co/1JXYfEGfWa #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vTius8V1GP
ICYMI: This week on Inside Michigan Hockey we chat with Will Lockwood as he returns from last year's season-ending injury and preview this weekend's matchup with Western Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/juK9kSUATE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 18, 2018
2️⃣2️⃣ with @arielvyoung13 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5oPruIFRXn— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 18, 2018
Just a few spots left for our kids clinic on Saturday! Register now, closes at 5 p.m.! https://t.co/reGUyUHG1Y #goblue pic.twitter.com/hK9VjhPjBL— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 18, 2018
HC Jennifer Klein discusses what this win means for @umichwsoccer and looks ahead to their match against in-state rival MSU#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s0oKTt60vR— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 19, 2018
.@UMichFootball is movin' and shakin' in @joelkaltt's Top 10...All the way up to No. 5 👀 https://t.co/lbYF5ZXPdA— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 18, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Michigan State
Chris Balas, Warinner On Snap Counts
- Brandon Brown, Yanni Karlaftis Becoming A Real Target
- Brandon Brown, Visitors List - At Michigan State
- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, How Mark Dantonio helped change the coaching trajectory of Michigan’s Ed Warinner
---
