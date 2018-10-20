Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: October 20

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Senior running back Karan Higdon hopes to lead U-M against MSU.
USA Today Sports Images
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"The defensive line is hungry and play with their ears pinned back and they really get after the quarterback"
— Prospect Brandon Taylor on U-M

Headlines: 

- Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of This Weekend's Michigan/MSU Matchup

- Chris Balas, The 3-2-1 — Michigan State Week

- Andrew Hussey, Michigan State's Defense To Challenge U-M

- John Borton, Podcast with Ryan Van Bergen

- Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, From East Lansing to Ann Arbor, a search for the heart of a rivalry

